World / Americas

Trump says his pre-assault rally was totally appropriate

The outgoing US president also says moves to impeach him again is causing ‘tremendous anger’

12 January 2021 - 18:22 Justin Sink and Josh Wingrove
US President Donald Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, U., on Tuesday, January 12 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SARAH SILBIGER
Washington — President Donald Trump rejected any responsibility for the deadly storming of the US Capitol by his supporters last week, calling remarks he delivered during a rally outside the White House before the attack “totally appropriate” and warning lawmakers not to impeach him a second time.

Trump said on Tuesday that it’s “absolutely ridiculous” that the House is moving rapidly to impeach him for inciting an insurrection, saying the effort is causing “tremendous anger”.

The president defended remarks he made at a rally at the Ellipse that preceded the January 6 Capitol riot.

“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate, and if you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level, about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places, that was a real problem, what they said,” Trump said at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

The president has been largely silent after social media platforms banned him last week over concern his posts would incite further violence. He spoke to reporters for the first time since the riot as he departed the White House for Alamo, Texas.

“It’s really a terrible thing they’re doing,” Trump told reporters at the White House, before boarding the presidential helicopter. He also said that “Big Tech has made a terrible mistake” in banning him from social media.

Democrats and several Republicans have decried Trump’s role in inciting a mob that went on to force its way into the Capitol in a chaotic scene that left five people dead.

The House is set to issue a largely futile ultimatum to vice-president Mike Pence on Tuesday, demanding he invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office. House speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to go through with a vote on a single article of impeachment as soon as Wednesday.

Bloomberg

How a Trump tweet prompted one man to join the assault on the US Capitol

Brandon Fellows has no regrets about his participation, calling Capitol police officers ‘super-cool’, and has plans to return
World
2 hours ago

This is what will happen if Donald Trump is impeached again

House Democrats plan to accuse Trump of inciting the ‘lawless action’ that took place at the Capitol on January 6
World
5 hours ago

Push to expand antitrust cases and break up Big Tech firms

Anti-monopoly recommendations could influence policymaking under Biden administration
World
11 hours ago

