Congress gets back to work after assault on the Capitol

The assault on the Capitol was the culmination of months of divisive and escalating rhetoric around the November 3 election, with Trump repeatedly making false claims that the vote was rigged and urging his supporters to help him overturn his loss.

The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump — who before the election refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost — addressed thousands of supporters near the White House and told them to march on the Capitol to express their anger at the voting process.

He told his supporters to pressure their elected officials to reject the results, urging them “to fight”.

Trump came under intensive fire from some prominent Republicans in Congress, who put the blame for the day’s violence squarely on his shoulders.

“There is no question that the president formed the mob, the president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob. He lit the flame,” House Republican conference chair Liz Cheney said on Twitter.

Republican senator Tom Cotton, a leading conservative from Arkansas, called on Trump to accept his election loss and “quit misleading the American people and repudiate mob violence”.

A source familiar with the situation said there have been discussions among some cabinet members and Trump allies about invoking the 25th amendment, which would allow a majority of the cabinet to declare Trump unable to perform his duties and remove him. A second source familiar with the effort doubted it would go anywhere with Trump having just two more weeks in office.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who had remained silent while Trump has sought to overturn the election result, called the invasion a “failed insurrection” and promised that “we will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation”.

“We are back in our posts. We will discharge our duty under the constitution, and for our nation. And we are going to do it tonight,” he said.

The shock of the assault on the Capitol seemed to soften the resolve of some Republicans who had supported Trump’s efforts to convince Americans of his baseless claims of fraud.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, rejected an effort by his fellow Republicans to object to election results in hopes of setting up a commission to investigate Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

“All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough,” Graham said on the floor of the Senate. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice-president of the US on January 20.”

The Senate rejected by a 93-6 vote Republican objections to the certification of Biden’s victory in the battleground state of Arizona, ensuring their defeat. The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, also rejected the move, voting 303-121 against it.

After the vote, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said both chambers of Congress would resume consideration of the electoral college results.

Washington mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6pm. National Guard troops, FBI agents and US Secret Service were deployed to help overwhelmed Capitol police. Guard troops and police pushed protesters away from the Capitol after the curfew took effect.

It was the most damaging attack on the iconic building since the British army burnt it in 1814, according to the US Capitol Historical Society.

Biden, a Democrat who defeated the Republican president in the November election and is due to take office on January 20, said the activity of the protesters “borders on sedition”.

In a video posted to Twitter while the rioters roamed the Capitol, Trump repeated his false claims about election fraud but urged the protesters to leave. “You have to go home now, we have to have peace,” he said, adding: “We love you. You’re very special.”

Twitter later restricted users from retweeting Trump’s video, and Facebook took it down entirely, citing the risk of violence. Twitter said later it locked the account of Trump for 12 hours over “repeated and severe violations” of the social media platform’s civic integrity rules and threatened permanent suspension.

Election officials of both parties and independent observers have said there was no significant fraud in the November 3 contest, in which Biden won 7-million more votes than Trump.

Weeks have passed since the states completed certifying that Biden won in the electoral college, which decides presidential elections, by a 306-232 vote. Trump’s challenges to Biden’s victory have been rejected by courts across the country.

Trump had pressed Pence to throw out election results in states the president narrowly lost, though Pence has no authority to do so. Pence said in a statement he could not accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally.

The mayhem stunned world leaders. “Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

