Biden nominates chief justice Merrick Garland as attorney-general

Biden moves closer to filling the remaining posts in his administration before assuming power on January 20

07 January 2021 - 15:53 Magan Cran
Merrick Garland in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden formally named Merrick Garland, a federal judge who never got a hearing on his nomination to the US supreme court, to be attorney-general as he builds his law enforcement team.

The nomination of Garland, who is chief justice of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, will particularly resonate with Democrats who remember that Senate Republicans prevented him from ascending to the high court in 2016.

Biden also named Lisa Monaco to be deputy attorney-general and Vanita Gupta as associate attorney-general. Monaco spent almost two decades at the justice department and was homeland security adviser in the Obama administration. Gupta headed the department’s civil rights division under former president Barack Obama.

Biden praised the nominees as “among the most accomplished legal minds in our country”.

“They will restore the independence of the department so it serves the interests of the people not a presidency, rebuild public trust in the rule of law, and work tirelessly to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system,” he said.

Biden will introduce the nominees at an event later on Thursday.

Garland, 68, is a veteran of the legal community and justice department. He first served in the department as a special assistant in president Jimmy Carter’s administration before going into private practice. He returned to the department for a brief stint in 1989 as an assistant US attorney.

Bloomberg

Biden is officially US president-elect after Congress certifies win

The formal recognition process was marred by violent protests that left four people dead
7 hours ago

Trump eggs supporters on, then urges calm as they storm Capitol

Earlier in the day, Trump held a rally near the White House, where he repeated his false claims that his loss to Joe Biden was due to vote fraud
19 hours ago

Clamour grows for removal of Donald Trump after storming of Capitol

Legislator Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles of impeachment
11 hours ago

