World / Americas

Trump eggs supporters on, then urges calm as they storm Capitol

Earlier in the day, Trump held a rally near the White House, where he repeated his false claims that his loss to Joe Biden was due to vote fraud

06 January 2021 - 23:34 By Saleha Mohsin
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Reuters/Erin Scott
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Reuters/Erin Scott

Washington — President Donald Trump called on violent protesters who stormed the US Capitol to “stay peaceful” — but didn’t explicitly tell them to leave — after earlier urging thousands of his supporters to march on the building to protest congressional certification of his re-election defeat.

Trump asked protesters to refrain from violence in tweets on Wednesday afternoon after his supporters breached the Capitol building, disrupting the certification of Electoral College votes and forcing lawmakers to flee.

Earlier in the day, Trump held a rally near the White House, where he repeated his false claims that his loss to Joe Biden was due to vote fraud.

At the rally, Trump encouraged protesters to go to the Capitol and support members of Congress who planned to object to some Electoral College votes. He also tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the certification, “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our constitution”.

Pence, who evacuated from the Senate chamber as protesters broke into the Capitol, vowed that they would be prosecuted.

A handful of Trump’s former top aides, including his former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former communications director Alyssa Farah, implored Trump on Twitter to condemn the violence and speak more directly to his followers to de-escalate their invasion of the Capitol.

“The president’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home,” Mulvaney wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Senator Ted Cruz, one of Trump’s fiercest supporters on Capitol Hill who is leading a group of lawmakers to contest Biden’s victory, also called on protesters to stop.

“Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence — from left or right — is ALWAYS wrong,” Cruz tweeted.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a tweet that Trump had deployed the National Guard.

Bloomberg

US considering ban on Tencent and Alibaba, Wall Street Journal reports

The move may, however, not proceed on fears of capital market disruption
Companies
1 hour ago

Billions lost as New York Stock Exchange flip-flops on China delistings

After backtracking on its decision to bar three telecoms firms, the bourse might revert to its original stance
World
14 hours ago

NYSE flips again over delisting Chinese telecom companies

The New York Stock Exchange is now proceeding with a plan to delist three firms after receiving ‘specific guidance’ from the US treasury
Companies
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Georgia elections can make or break Joe Biden’s ...
World / Americas
2.
Vietnam suspends inbound flights from UK and SA ...
World / Asia
3.
Speculation that scarce Jack Ma has been told to ...
World / Asia
4.
Boris Johnson bets on 2-million vaccine shots a ...
World / Europe
5.
New York exchange changes its mind on delisting ...
World

Related Articles

Trump bans Chinese payment apps including Alipay

World / Americas

Trump’s final power play pits Republicans against one another

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.