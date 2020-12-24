US Congress ready to override in days after Trump skewers defence bill

Trump did not speak to reporters on Wednesday afternoon as he left Washington to spend the Christmas holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He wanted to attach an unrelated provision to the defence measure to eliminate section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects technology companies from liability for most content published by their users. He repeatedly tweeted veto warnings if Congress did not make that part of the annual legislation.

Trump has also threatened to veto the legislation because it contained a provision for renaming military installations that honour Confederate generals.

The chairperson of the Senate armed services committee, Jim Inhofe, said the defence bill is “vital to our national security and our troops”. Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, said Trump’s complaints about technology liability could be addressed in different legislation.

“Our men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform shouldn’t be denied what they need — ever,” Inhofe said in a statement shortly after Trump vetoed the bill. “I hope all of my colleagues in Congress will join me in making sure our troops have the resources and equipment they need to defend this nation.”

The president and others on the right have long accused social media platforms of censoring conservatives, which the technology giants deny. While legislators from both parties have called for modifying or even eliminating section 230, even Trump allies said it is the wrong place and the wrong time to wage that battle.

“I look forward to overriding the president’s fruitless and ridiculous attempt to undermine our national security over his shifting rationale for his decision to veto, including a provision to rename bases honouring Confederate military leaders — a provision that many in the president’s own party have supported,” Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat and vice-chairperson of the intelligence committee, said in a statement.

The lopsided margins to pass the bill earlier in December underscored the broad bipartisan support for the National Defence Authorisation Act and indicated that Trump, in the closing days of his administration, has lost clout with congressional Republicans.

Even so, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said he would “not vote against the president’s veto” even though he had voted for the measure.

Most important bill

Inhofe earlier called the defence measure “the most important bill of the year”.

“In voting against it, you have to stop and say about those children that are out there in harm’s way and the threats that they are facing on a regular basis,” Inhofe said on the Senate floor on Friday. “This is a serious thing that’s out there, and I can’t imagine wanting to have to face these people in the field, in harm’s way and say, well, we didn’t pass a defence authorisation bill.”

The bill would authorise $732bn in discretionary spending for national defence, including $69bn for overseas contingency operations. It authorises funding for 93F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin after the Trump administration requested 79.

It will back funding for the construction of two Virginia-class submarines a year, after the administration originally requested funding for only one to free up money for nuclear deterrence. It would provide contract authority for as many as two nuclear Columbia-class submarines made by General Dynamics.

Trump’s surprise objections to the relief bill, and a demand for $2,000 individual stimulus payments instead of the $600 payments included in the legislation, sent shock waves through Washington on Tuesday night.

In addition to $900bn in pandemic-related measures, the package includes $1.4-trillion to fund government operations until end-September. If the president does not sign the legislation by December 28, government funding will lapse after midnight that day, triggering a partial shutdown.

