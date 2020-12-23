World / Americas

California may cut power to 225,000 on Christmas Eve due to wildfire threat

Los Angeles has received no rain in December, keeping the danger high that strong winds could cause live wires to fall and spark fires

23 December 2020 - 14:23 David R Baker
Firefighters in Canyon Country, north of Los Angeles, California, US, in October 2019. Picture: REUTERS/GENE BLEVINS
Firefighters in Canyon Country, north of Los Angeles, California, US, in October 2019. Picture: REUTERS/GENE BLEVINS

San Francisco — Southern California utilities could cut power to nearly 225,000 homes and businesses on Christmas Eve as a possible wind storm raises wildfire risks from the Central Valley to the Mexican border.

The blackouts, which have nearly doubled in scope since Monday, could affect more than 670,000 people based on the size of the average household. California utilities have increasingly resorted to switching off power lines in advance of high winds rather than risk live wires falling into dry brush and sparking fires.

Sempra Energy’s utility serving San Diego County warned that it may need to switch off electricity to 31,444 homes and businesses starting on Wednesday, with the blackouts perhaps lasting into Christmas morning. Edison International’s Southern California utility may cut power to 193,466 homes and businesses across seven counties, from the hills north of Los Angeles east to the Mojave Desert.

While December is typically one of California’s wettest months, Los Angeles has received no rain this month, keeping fire danger high.

At the same time, Southern California is suffering through its worst wave yet of coronavirus infections, with officials begging residents to stay home as much as possible. Many of those homes may now lose power leading into the holiday, if the weather forecast holds.

Bloomberg

LETTER: Climate change industry propaganda

Business Day ‘censors’ occasionally fall asleep when it comes to climate and its change
Opinion
1 week ago

We are the world, fast approaching 10-billion, so how do we get fed?

The question was could we feed all the planet using just our existing agricultural infrastructure? The answer turned out to be yes
World
1 week ago

Climate activists push Barclays to ramp up green financing activities

Europe’s leading banker to corporate emitters pledges initial steps toward net-zero financing
World
1 week ago

Arctic warming well under way, say climate scientists

Researchers detail the unwavering shift due to climate change including record temperatures and rapidly vanishing sea ice in the region
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Malawi closes its borders again
World / Africa
2.
Trump urges Congress to change Covid-19 relief ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump grants 15 more pardons, including aide ...
World / Americas
4.
Boris Johnson makes last-minute fish offer in ...
World / Europe
5.
Sundance Resources sues Republic of Congo for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

UN’s António Guterres delivers stark message on ‘apocalyptic’ future

World

Australia heeds lessons from wildfire disaster

World / Asia

Wind-driven wildfires drive mass evacuations in southern California

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.