US Congress set to vote on coronavirus aid package after Fed compromise

Washington — The US Congress appeared poised to vote on Sunday on a $900bn coronavirus aid package after senators struck a late-night compromise to clear one of the final hurdles, a dispute over Federal Reserve pandemic lending authorities.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in Washington late on Saturday night: “If things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way, we'll be able to vote tomorrow.”

Congressional leaders plan to attach the coronavirus aid package, which includes $600 direct payments to individuals and a $300 per week unemployment compensation supplement, to a $1.4-trillion spending bill funding government programmes through to end-September 2021.

Legislators also face a new government funding deadline of midnight on Sunday, risking a government shutdown without action.

US President Donald Trump, whose administration has largely left negotiations up to congressional leaders, complained early on Sunday morning that a deal had not been reached.

“Why isn’t Congress giving our people a stimulus bill? It wasn’t their fault, it was the fault of China,” Trump said on Twitter. “GET IT DONE, and give them more money in direct payments.”