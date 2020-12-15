Mitch McConnell finally recognises Joe Biden as US president-elect

Washington — US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has recognised Joe Biden as the winner of the US election the day after the electoral college confirmed his victory — a pivotal moment that further cements President Donald Trump’s defeat.

“Yesterday, electors met in all 50 states, so as of this morning our country officially has a president-elect and a vice-president elect,” McConnell said on the Senate floor on Tuesday after listing Trump’s accomplishments. “Today I want to congratulate Joe Biden.”

McConnell refused to acknowledge Biden’s win until now, saying Trump was entitled to pursue his claims in court, even as Trump-backed cases were dismissed by numerous judges. Last week, the US Supreme Court turned away an effort backed by Trump to toss out election results in states won by Biden.

While Trump’s allies could still mount protests in January after the new Congress is seated but before the January 20 inauguration, there is no chance the Democrat-led House would indulge any further attempts to overturn the election results.

Senate Republicans have hesitated to oppose Trump’s false claims about the election results in part because they need his base to show up for Georgia’s two January 5 runoff elections. Those races will determine whether Democrats retake the Senate majority with vice-president-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

Trump’s efforts to fight the election results have been backed by both Georgia senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

McConnell’s recognition of Biden’s win comes as Congress and Trump have yet to agree on an omnibus spending package to fund the regular operations of the government, as well as more than $900bn in additional relief for the coronavirus-battered economy.

Bloomberg