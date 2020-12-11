US Senate faces possible government shutdown at midnight

The US Senate faces a potentially tumultuous session Friday as legislators struggle to complete critical legislation and avert a federal government shutdown at midnight.

The chamber is scheduled to vote at 10.30am in the US to limit debate on the giant annual defence-policy bill. Senators can then take up to 30 hours to debate the measure before a final vote Saturday. While those debates often don’t last the duration, unanimous consent is required to cut it short and move to a vote.

GOP Senator Rand Paul had held up that bill over issues tied to a drawdown of troops in Afghanistan. But he told reporters on Friday he would allow the chamber to proceed with a separate bill to extend government funding until December 18 and avert a shutdown.

The House passed the stopgap spending bill Wednesday on a 343-67 vote, and the Senate’s approval is needed to get it to President Donald Trump to sign the measure before funding runs out.

The stopgap measure also requires unanimous consent of senators to proceed Friday, and it still faces some hurdles, even after Paul’s consent. Progressive independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and conservative Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri want a vote on an amendment granting most Americans a $1,200 stimulus payment. Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, is also holding up the vote, seeking a vote on a bill to withhold legislator pay for failure to pass a budget.

Republican senators Ron Johnson, Mike Braun and James Lankford are also threatening to hold up the bill to force a vote on a measure to prevent future shutdowns by extending funding automatically whenever a spending bill expires.

Weekend furloughs

Legislative hostage taking ahead of a government-shutdown deadline has become routine in the Senate, however, and closure still remains unlikely.

If the deadline is missed, the White House budget office has some discretion to hold off on shutting federal agencies and furloughing workers over the weekend if a stopgap is expected to pass.

The short-term spending bill is necessary because none of the 12 annual appropriations bills for the fiscal year that began October 1 have been enacted and talks on an omnibus package wrapping them altogether have not yet been completed.

Legislators are also hoping to use the omnibus bill next week as a vehicle for more than $900bn in coronavirus-related stimulus. Talks on that measure are also stalled.

Bloomberg