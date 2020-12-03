World / Americas

US Covid-19 hospital admissions reach 100,000 for first time

Nearly 200,000 new US cases reported as CDC director warns that December, January and February are likely to be 'the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation'

03 December 2020 - 20:04 Susan Heavey
Medics load a Covid-19 patient into an ambulance outside the Brooklyn Hospital Centre in Brooklyn, New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Washington  —  US hospitalisations reached 100,000 patients for the first time and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have surged past 2,000 for two days in a row, taxing an overwhelmed health-care system with US political leadership in disarray.

The toll from Covid-19 reached its second-highest level ever on Wednesday with 2,811 lives lost, according to a Reuters tally of official data, one short of the record from April 15.

Nearly 200,000 new US cases were reported on Wednesday US hospital admissions reached 100,000 patients.

The sobering data came as the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  warned that December, January and February were likely to be “the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation”.

CDC director Dr Robert Redfield told an event hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce that the US could start losing about  3,000 people — close to the number who died in the attacks of September 11 2001 — each day over the next two months.

“The mortality concerns are real and I do say unfortunately before we see February, we could be close to 450,000 Americans that have died from this virus,” Redfield said. The US death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 273,000.

Meanwhile, the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump has yet to articulate an effective strategy to contain the virus beyond promoting the development of a vaccine, which could be rolled out later in December but faces an uphill battle amid a sceptical public and logistical challenges.

The Republican president's few public appearances recently had been dedicated to efforts to overturn the results of the November 3 election won by Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, who will assume office on January 20.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, said he had been concerned about the transition between the Trump and Biden administrations, but he had grown more hopeful that the federal government response would not lapse.

“We're in the middle of the worst battle of this war, and the handoff has got to be smooth. We've got to work together. There's got to be no politics in this virus,” he said.  

Hogan echoed Redfield's warning, citing dark days ahead and noting even when vaccines are approved, there initially won't be enough to even cover all of his state's health care workers.

“The worst part of this virus is coming in the weeks and maybe the month or two to come. And we're not going to have enough for everybody, so we're just asking for patience,” Hogan said.

Hospitals are filling up with Covid-19 patients, reducing care for people needing treatment for other ailments. Redfield said 90% of US hospitals were in areas designated as coronavirus “hot zones”.

Rural and suburban hospitals were particularly affected, threatening their economic viability, Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told MSNBC on Thursday.

“There's no end in sight because there's so much community spread,” Adalja said, warning that the pandemic could force hospital closures.

Still, rapid vaccine development, aided by the Trump administration's “Operation Warp Speed” programme, offered a ray of hope.

Britain on Wednesday gave emergency approval to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, a sign that US regulators may soon follow suit and allow inoculations within weeks.

US presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have volunteered to get their Covid-19 jabs on television to help demonstrate their safety, CNN reported, citing press aides to Bush and Clinton and an Obama interview on Sirius XM radio.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science,” Obama said.

Reuters

Hackers are targeting Covid-19 vaccine supply chain

IBM says it has uncovered an advanced ‘global phishing campaign’ with no shortage of potential suspects
4 hours ago

Fed chief Powell warns outlook for US economy ‘extraordinarily uncertain’

Vaccine developments very positive for the medium term,  but for now uncertainties remain, says Fed chair
2 days ago

UK cleared to offer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from next week

The emergency authorisation allows for the deployment of a vaccine that Pfizer and its German partner say is 95% effective in preventing illness
1 day ago

US senators pitch $908bn emergency stimulus relief plan

The plan does not have buy-in from congressional leaders
1 day ago

OECD warns governments against spending cuts as Covid-19 remedy

The organisation says public spending will be vital to support the rebound in growth expected in 2021 as vaccines enable a gradual return to normality
2 days ago

