Democrats work with some Republicans on urgent relief package of $908bn

On Wednesday, Biden encouraged bipartisan action on a stimulus, saying whatever relief plan that could get through Congress now “wouldn’t be the answer but it would be immediate help”. Speaking at an event in Delaware, he said whatever Congress passes would only be a “down payment” on what he’ll be proposing.

Another stimulus package in 2021 is hardly assured. Republicans will still control the Senate unless Democrats can pull off a long-shot bid to win both Georgia Senate seats in a January 5 runoff. Although there is a group of Republicans who would back more stimulus spending, there is also faction that sees no need for any additional stimulus and McConnell would control the chamber’s agenda if he remains as majority leader.

McConnell didn’t immediately respond to Schumer’s and Pelosi’s gambit, but the number two Senate Republican, John Thune of South Dakota, said the Democrats are “moving in the right direction”.

The White House was non-committal.

“We’re supportive of leader McConnell’s efforts and continue to work with him on the best path forward to get more targeted coronavirus relief to the American people,” administration spokesperson Sarah Matthews said in an e-mail.

Before the November election, Pelosi had been under pressure from some swing-district Democrats to get some stimulus passed rather than hold out for the huge package the House backed in May. Her position has been weakened by the loss of at least nine Democratic seats in the election, giving Democrats a much narrower majority.

But a House Democratic aide associated with the moderate wing of the party said that Pelosi appeared to have acted without overt pressure from centrist members. She had been apprised of the work by the bipartisan group on a new proposal and they had emphasised that it would be an interim measure.

The $908bn bipartisan plan is designed to produce benefits to end-March, giving a new deadline for Biden to work with for his own successor package, according to the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal party deliberations.

The bipartisan proposal produced signs of cracks in GOP unity as McConnell attempted to produce a plan that all Senate Republicans would support. It had four GOP senators including Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska working with a cluster of Democrats on a bill that could be introduced on Monday. At the same time, McConnell has struggled with defections of conservative Republicans who won’t back any further stimulus at all or who want a very limited package.

Under that bipartisan proposal, small businesses would get a roughly $300bn infusion for a version of the Paycheque Protection Programme (PPP) of forgivable loans and other aid, and state and local governments would get about $240bn, including money for schools, according to three people familiar with the proposal.

An additional $180bn would go to an extension of pandemic unemployment benefits, providing an added $300 a week for four months. The proposal doesn’t include direct payments to individuals.

“The bill that has been worked on between Republicans and Democrats has the best shot of actually passing,” Romney said. “There are message bills then there are bills that can pass, and we have to have Democratic votes to get a bill through the Senate.”

The compromise has the backing of the Problem Solvers, a 50-strong group of House Democrats and Republicans that made another attempt at bridging the divide before election day.

“We are confident we can continue to build on this momentum and get a deal done quickly,” Democrat Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Republican Tom Reed of New York, the co-heads of the group said in a statement.

House majority leader Steny Hoyer had expressed optimism that a deal could be reached by the weekend, to set up votes by the middle of next week.

The pandemic is also driving action in Congress more directly. Hoyer and other lawmakers said the continued spread of the coronavirus across the country is adding urgency to efforts to wrap up congressional business so members can return home and safely quarantine before the holidays.

Over the next 10 days, Congress also has to deal with passing a $1.4-trillion annual spending bill to fund government operations. The US government has been working under a stopgap measure since the fiscal year began on October 1. That expires on December 11, and missing the deadline would trigger a partial government shutdown.

Bloomberg