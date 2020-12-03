World / Americas

Anthony Fauci and EU criticise UK’s fast-track of Covid-19 vaccine

The EU says its own procedure has been more thorough

03 December 2020 - 22:28 Agency Staff
Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci. Picture: GRAEME JENNINGS/REUTERS
Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci. Picture: GRAEME JENNINGS/REUTERS

London  — Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, and the EU have criticised UK regulators  for the swift approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine,  after the authorisation was announced in London on Wednesday.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said  it had conducted a thorough assessment of the vaccine before granting its emergency use.

“You know I love the Brits, they're great, they're good scientists, but they just took the data from the Pfizer company and instead of scrutinising it really, really carefully, they said OK, let's approve it, that's it, and they went with it,” Fauci said.

He said the US Food and Drug Administration was the regulatory gold standard and that the agency was assessing the vaccine data  carefully, which he called appropriate.

“Because if we did anything that was cutting corners and rushing, we have enough problems with people being sceptical about taking a vaccine anyway,” Fauci said.

The scepticism comes from a significant proportion of Americans who reject medical science, as well as from those wary of the safety of vaccines developed at record speed.

“If we had jumped over the hurdle here quickly and inappropriately to gain an extra week or a week and a half, I think that the credibility of our regulatory process would have been damaged,” Fauci added.

The EU also questioned Britain's rapid approval of  the vaccine, saying its own procedure was more thorough. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its longer approval procedure was more appropriate as it was based on more evidence, reports said.

“We could have chosen that way too, but we consciously decided against it,” Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said.

In response to criticism, the MHRA issued a statement saying that it had “rigorously assessed the data in the shortest time possible without compromising the thoroughness of our review”.

The regulator also said its emergency approval had allowed “some stages of this process to happen in parallel to condense the time needed, but it does not mean steps and the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been bypassed”.

Fauci is the most high-profile member of the White House coronavirus task force and has often clashed with President Donald Trump on how to protect Americans from the virus. He was due to meet members of president-elect Joe Biden's team on Thursday.

Reuters 

US Covid-19 hospital admissions reach 100,000 for first time

Nearly 200,000 new US cases reported as CDC director warns that December, January and February are likely to be 'the most difficult time in the ...
World
3 hours ago

‘Future looks brighter’ WHO says in lauding Covid-19 vaccine candidates

An official says the WHO and European Medicines Agency have asked Britain to share documents it used in its approval to help expedite other ...
World
6 hours ago

EU’s lag in vaccine race could spark tensions

The UK and US, which are poised to roll out Covid-19 shots in 2020, are streaking ahead
World
14 hours ago

UK cleared to offer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from next week

The emergency authorisation allows for the deployment of a vaccine that Pfizer and its German partner say is 95% effective in preventing illness
World
1 day ago

Covid-19 may be biggest threat to flu in Europe’s winter

Some doctors say a combination of lockdowns, mask wearing and handwashing appear to have hampered transmission of the flu
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump hints at 2024 presidential run at White ...
World / Americas
2.
Eight border officials test positive for Covid in ...
World / Africa
3.
Germany extends Covid-19 restrictions until ...
World / Europe
4.
UK cleared to offer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 ...
World / Europe
5.
WeChat deletes Australian prime minister’s appeal ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Hackers are targeting Covid-19 vaccine supply chain

World / Americas

Germany extends Covid-19 restrictions until January 10 as death toll climbs

World / Europe

Covid-19 may be biggest threat to flu in Europe’s winter

World / Europe

Boris Johnson defends ‘tough’ Covid-19 rules as some Tories rebel against ...

World / Europe

Fall in Covid-19 infections a boost for Boris Johnson

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.