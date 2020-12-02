World / Americas

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run at White House reception

Trump still refuses to acknowledge he lost the November 3 election as his lawyers continue to file legal challenges

02 December 2020 - 21:23 Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw
US President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, the US, November 29 2020. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
US President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, the US, November 29 2020. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Washington — President Donald Trump hinted he may be ready to move on to planning another run for the US presidency in 2024 as president-elect Joe Biden prepared on Wednesday to confront the raging pandemic that will  be his first major challenge in office.

Biden, who has promised to act quickly to provide more resources to fight the health crisis after he is inaugurated on January 20, was scheduled to talk with workers and business owners about how the coronavirus has affected them.

Trump’s lawyers continue to file legal challenges to the outcome of the November 3 election, alleging electoral fraud without providing evidence. State and federal election officials have repeatedly said there is no such evidence.

At a White House holiday reception on Tuesday night, Trump appeared to acknowledge that those efforts could fail, and in that case he would run again.

“We are trying to do another four years,” he told the assembled group, according to a Republican source who was at the event. “Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

On Tuesday, attorney-general William Barr, who has long been seen as a Trump ally, said the justice department has also found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump's claims have gained traction among his followers, however, helping to raise as much as $170m for an “Election Defence Fund” that can be used for a wide variety of future political activities, including another run for the presidency, according to news media reports.

On Wednesday, Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said Biden was headed for victory after the state's second recount, and criticised Trump for fomenting false claims.

“Even after this office request that President Trump try and quell the violent rhetoric being born out of his continuing claims of winning the states where he obviously lost, he tweeted out 'expose the huge voter fraud in Georgia'," he said.

“This is exactly the kind of language that is at the base of a growing threat environment for election workers who are simply doing their jobs.”

Biden has already selected many of his top national security and economic advisers, though it is unclear how many will win confirmation in a closely divided Senate, control of which will be determined by a pair of January runoff elections in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris will receive national security briefings from government officials, after a delay of several weeks.

Biden told the New York Times in an interview on Tuesday evening that he would try to help resolve a months-long standoff in Congress between Republicans and Democrats over a stimulus package for businesses affected by coronavirus shutdowns as well as the millions who have lost jobs.

More than 270,000 Americans have died of Covid-19, which is resurgent around the country. The US leads the world in the number of infections as well as the number of deaths reported every day.

“You have over 10-million people out there who are worried (how) they can pay their next mortgage payment,” Biden said in the interview, and “you have a significantly higher number of people who have no ability to pay their rent”.

Failure on the issue could have political consequences for Republicans, Biden told the newspaper.

“When you have cops and firefighters and first responders across the board being laid off, when you’re not getting the kind of distribution of vaccines out to rural America, it has to have some consequences,” he was quoted as saying.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has begun circulating new draft legislation after a bipartisan group of legislators unveiled a $908bn  package.

Britain approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the first country to do so. Once similar approval is granted by US regulators, health officials plan to begin vaccinating Americans as soon as mid-December.

Reuters

US attorney-general William Barr says he has not seen proof of US vote fraud

US attorney-general William Barr says prosecutors have not found evidence to back up Trump's claims of widespread fraud in the November 3 election
World
4 hours ago

Trump says election challenge probably won’t reach supreme court

Recount in Wisconsin confirms Biden won the hotly contested swing state by more than 20,000 votes
World
3 days ago

Joe Biden’s plans for China and the Iran nuclear deal

The US president-elect is not going to make any sudden moves with regards to the phase one trade agreement with China
World
11 hours ago

Tweeting Trump and his legal sidekicks are recreating ‘November criminals’

The outgoing US president is preparing for congressional elections in 2022 and for a return to power in 2024
Opinion
3 days ago

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversation with the Russian ambassador to the US
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Joe Biden announces Janet Yellen-led team to ...
World / Americas
2.
SA investors Harith and Pembani Remgro join in ...
World / Africa
3.
UK cleared to offer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 ...
World / Europe
4.
Lockdown curfew forces Zimbabwe to close ...
World / Africa
5.
Ethiopia may lose EU budget funding due to Tigray ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

MICHAEL MORRIS: California reaffirms its rejection of racial discrimination

Opinion / Columnists

Pennsylvania certifies Biden’s state win in a further blow to Trump

World / Americas

China’s Xi Jinping congratulates Joe Biden on election win

World / Americas

Joe Biden says US is ready to lead again and vows to work with allies

World / Americas

Business leaders call on Trump to concede election and begin transition

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.