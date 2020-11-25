World / Americas

US initial jobless claims continue to rise as Covid-19 infections surge

In a separate report, the commerce department says GDP grew at a 33.1% annualised rate in third-quarter

25 November 2020 - 20:23 Lucia Mutikani
Washington  — The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits rose again last week, suggesting that a rapid rise in new Covid-19 infections and business restrictions were causing more   layoffs and undermining the labour market recovery.

Other data on Wednesday showed business spending on capital remained solid at the start of the fourth quarter, though momentum has cooled from the prior months. The economy is shifting into slower gear as the boost from more than $3-trillion in government coronavirus relief ends.

Another rescue package is expected only after president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20. President Donald Trump is heavily focused on contesting his electoral loss to Biden.

“There is a two-tier recovery from the pandemic recession where the top of society continues to spend as normal while the bottom-half of the country sits in long lines at food banks with the opportunities for employment few and far between,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 30,000 to a seasonally adjusted 778,000 for the week ended November 21, the labour department said on Wednesday. It was the second straight weekly increase in claims. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 applications in the latest week.

The weekly claims report, the most timely data on the economy's health, was published a day early because of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Unadjusted claims jumped 78,372 to 827,710 last week. Economists prefer the unadjusted number because of earlier difficulties adjusting the claims data for seasonal fluctuations due to the economic shock caused by the pandemic.

Including a government-funded programme for the self-employed, gig workers and others who do not qualify for the regular state unemployment programmes, 1.14-million people filed claims last week. There were at least 20.5-million people collecting unemployment benefits in early November.

The US has been slammed by a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, with daily cases exceeding 100,000 since early November. More than 12-million people have been infected in the country, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

The respiratory illness has killed more than 257,000 Americans and hospitalisations are soaring, prompting state and local governments to reimpose a host of restrictions on social and economic life in recent weeks, which could keep claims above their 665,000 peak seen during the 2007-2009 recession.

US stocks were mixed in early trade. The dollar dipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose.

Unemployment claims dropped from a record 6.867-million in March as about 80% of the people temporarily laid off in March and April were rehired, accounting for most of the rebound in job growth over the past six months.

That improvement, which spilt over to the broader economy through robust consumer spending, was spurred by the fiscal stimulus.

In a separate report on Wednesday, the commerce department confirmed the economy's rapid  pace of expansion in the third quarter.

GDP grew at an unrevised 33.1% annualised rate, the government said in its second estimate of third-quarter output. The economy contracted at a 31.4% rate in the second quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

Reuters 

A Biden administration will be good for trade in and with Africa

Joe Biden has already noted that the US should engage Africa’s youth, strengthen trading relationships and empower African women
Opinion
16 hours ago

Joe Biden says US is ready to lead again and vows to work with allies

President-elect emphasises multilateralism and diplomatic approach aimed at repairing Washington's relationships with key US allies
World
22 hours ago

Biden pick Yellen is more than a steady hand in tough times

Former Fed chair is highly qualified for the post of US treasury secretary
World
1 day ago

John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, plans to lift US ambition significantly

Biden’s choice of Kerry fulfils promises to elevate the issue of global warming to the highest levels in White House, but some critics say it does ...
World
2 days ago

