Joe Biden says US is ready to lead again and vows to work with allies President-elect emphasises multilateralism and diplomatic approach aimed at repairing Washington's relationships with key US allies

Wilmington — President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the US will be “ready to lead” again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trump's unilateralist policies as he pledged to work together with Washington's allies.

Introducing his new foreign policy and national security team, Biden signalled that he intends to steer the US away from the “America First” nationalism pursued by Trump after taking office on January 20...