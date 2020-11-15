Trump says in tweet Biden won, but repeats false claim election was ‘rigged’

As recently as Saturday Trump had tweeted that “We will WIN!,” railed against vote-recounting efforts in Georgia, and pushed debunked theories of voting-machine irregularities.

On Friday, the Associated Press and networks called the outstanding states, leaving Biden with 306 Electoral College votes to 232 for Trump, well above the 270 needed to secure the White House.

Trump has vowed to fight the results in court, but his legal moves have been largely unsuccessful and do not target enough votes to overturn the result.

Biden has been moving forward with forming an administration, but Trump’s refusal to concede has locked up millions of dollars in federal money for the transition and blocked classified intelligence briefings.

On Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington to rally for the president and were treated to a presidential drive-by. He later tweeted images from the event and fresh complaints about the outcome of the election, some of which were flagged by Twitter.

The White House and the Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump has done little over the past two weeks on some of the administration’s top pre-election priorities. The stimulus deal he tried to ram through in the closing days of the campaign with ever-higher offers looks dead for now.

His coronavirus briefing on Friday ended a lengthy time out of the public eye. He’s stopped calling out governors who are pushing more aggressive lockdowns. And even his prized ban of the Chinese app TikTok has been pushed off, for now.

Trump did not speak in public from November 7 to Friday afternoon. It was the longest stretch of time without addressing the public since taking office.

The vacuum has been filled by steady speculation about what advice Trump is getting from family members and others about how and when to acknowledge that he’s not getting a second term, and how best to protect his legacy and brand — including for a possible comeback run in 2024.

At the same time, abrupt personnel moves at the Pentagon and at homeland security have created unease even among some of the president’s allies. The idea that Trump is putting national security at risk is gaining purchase daily.

Senate Republicans including James Lankford of Oklahoma have insisted that Biden start receiving intelligence briefings.

The president’s Friday event was focused largely on the administration’s coronavirus vaccine development efforts. But Trump did little to acknowledge rising infections and hospitalisations ahead of this month’s Thanksgiving holiday, leaving that task to Vice-President Mike Pence.

It’s not the only unpleasant duty the president has delegated. The administration signalled that it’s passing responsibility for stimulus negotiations with Democrats to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, despite Trump’s promise of a sweeping package shortly after election day.

That’s a marked contrast from the president’s proclamation in late October that the country would “have a tremendous stimulus package immediately after the election”, helped by his ability to sway GOP legislators. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that Congress must do a “big and focused” relief bill, without suggesting he would get involved.

