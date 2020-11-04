World / Americas

With millions of votes still to count, Trump claims he has won

Donald Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas, dashing Biden’s hopes for a decisive early victory

04 November 2020 - 10:49 Trevor Hunnicutt and John Whitesides
US President Donald Trump speaks during an election night party in the East Room of the White House in Washington, the US, on November 4 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/AL DRAGO
US President Donald Trump speaks during an election night party in the East Room of the White House in Washington, the US, on November 4 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/AL DRAGO

Wilmington/Washington — US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday morning, falsely claimed that he had won the US election with millions of votes still uncounted after his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he is confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

“Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said after claiming he was winning several battleground states where votes were still being tallied. “This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said without providing any evidence to support the claim.

Election laws in all US states require all votes to be counted. More votes are still to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in-person in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas, dashing Biden’s hopes for a decisive early victory, but Biden said he was on track to winning the White House by taking three key Rust Belt states.

Biden was eyeing the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that sent Trump to the White House in 2016 for possible breakthroughs once those states finish counting votes in the hours or days to come.

“We feel good about where we are,” Biden said in his home state of Delaware, shouting over a din of supporters in cars honking their horns in approval. “We believe we’re on track to win this election.”

Trump has repeatedly and without evidence suggested that an increase in mail-in voting will lead to an increase in fraud, though election experts say that fraud is rare and mail-in ballots are a long-standing feature of American elections.

Reuters

