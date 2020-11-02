World / Americas

WATCH: US election preview: what are the foreign policy stakes for SA?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about America’s unique political process

02 November 2020 - 19:22 Business Day TV
Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a campaign drive-in event in Detroit, Michigan, the US, October 31 2020. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a campaign drive-in event in Detroit, Michigan, the US, October 31 2020. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Despite some predicting a blue wave a month ago, the US election has tightened further over the past week, making it harder to call. Opinion polls in the most competitive states that will decide the election have shown a closer race, still favouring Biden slightly though.

To help you navigate your way through the US’s unique political process over the next few days and its affect on markets and foreign policy, Michael Avery speaks to John Stremlau, honorary professor of international relations at Wits; Brooks Spector, retired US diplomat in Africa and East Asia; and Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Capital.

