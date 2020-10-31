A Biden space odyssey might include Nasa, Boeing, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

“If you shake the Etch A Sketch now, you will risk a series of potentially historic accomplishments and the strong and sustained bipartisan support Nasa has seen across its portfolio,” French said.

About 20 former senior Nasa officials and scientists have assembled as a volunteer subgroup under the Biden campaign’s science committee to informally help draw up ideas for a space platform. Many held jobs in the Obama administration and are jockeying for influential roles on the transition team or in a Biden administration.

Reuters spoke to three of those people, as well as more than a dozen lobbyists, industry executives, and former Nasa officials who have held their own discussions with Biden’s campaign.

Members of the subgroup also want to boost Nasa funding for Earth science and support partnerships with other nations. They stressed that Biden’s space agenda, and the staff assignments to lead it, were in a formative stage as his campaign prioritises more pressing issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic and unemployment.

A Biden campaign spokesperson pointed to earlier remarks from Biden. In August, after SpaceX launched and returned the first astronauts from US soil on a trip to the ISS in nearly a decade, Biden said he looked forward to “leading a bold space programme that will continue to send astronaut heroes to expand our exploration and scientific frontiers”.

Fight over Boeing rocket

However, the Biden space group is divided on what to do about Boeing’s SLS, several sources said.

The super heavy-lift rocket has been beset by development delays and cost overruns, but supports tens of thousands of jobs in Alabama and California, and is seen by backers as central to Nasa’s exploration plans and the only path to Trump’s 2024 timeline for the Artemis mission.

Critics say the rocket’s ageing technology and launch costs of $1bn or more per mission should prompt a formal White House or Congressional review of the programme, particularly if SpaceX and Blue Origin are able to offer new rockets at lower cost.

It costs as little as $90m to fly Musk’s huge but still less-powerful Falcon Heavy, and some $350m per launch for United Launch Alliance’s legacy Delta IV Heavy.

Whether a Biden space policy would be more friendly to the SLS or to newer commercial alternatives from “new space” players will be heavily influenced by his choice for Nasa administrator, a role the campaign wants to be filled by a woman, two people said.

Nasa views the SLS as its only human-rated ride to the moon in the near term, said Doug Loverro, the former Nasa head of human space flight. “But is that the long-term direction to continue to pursue?”

