Sanitiser-wielding officials make this the cleanest election in the US

Chicago — Here’s what democracy will require in Wisconsin this year: 8,500kg of hand sanitiser, 10,000 litres of surface disinfectant and 500,000 isopropyl screen wipes.

With the Covid-19 pandemic at near record levels in the swing state, the Wisconsin election commission is among scores of agencies across the US summoning public hygiene skills days before the 2020 election. Experts on voting machines and arcane election rules have become sanitation squads, and on Tuesday they will see whether the supplies they stockpiled were enough.

“We literally had to start from scratch,” said Reid Magney, a spokesperson for the commission. “How do you source enough hand sanitiser for hundreds of thousands of people to use and get distributed all across the state?”

The answer for the election commission was the National Guard and the Civil Air Patrol, which got its planes in the air to reach Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The 2020 election, held amid a struggling economy and raging pandemic, is expected to attract throngs of voters. Polling places risk becoming centres of viral transmission, but — just as there has been no federal mask mandate or overarching strategy on stopping Covid-19 — decisions on safety are left to local discretion and budgets.

The sanitiser is already in demand, in Wisconsin and elsewhere. Out of 73-million early votes cast by Wednesday, 34% were cast in person, according to data from the US Elections Project. But with early voting coming to a close in many states, a sizeable portion of the more than 150-million expected voters could still pour into polling locations across the country by the end of election day.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a few recommendations for polling places: local authorities should have separate entrances and exits as well as physical barriers to encourage social distancing.

“Ensuring that ill voters can vote while maintaining poll worker and voter safety will be essential to minimising transmission without restricting voting rights,” the agency said in a report last week on Delaware’s September primary.

CDC investigators found that many voters in Delaware failed to use masks correctly, and a survey of poll workers found that 14% reported that their location ran out of hand sanitiser or cleaning supplies.

The big test arrives in days, and it costs money.

Travis County, Texas, which encompasses Austin, saw its election budget balloon to $6.9m, more than triple the $2.2m initially projected. The spending covered expenses such as professional crews to power-wash buildings. Much was dedicated to voter protections, including disinfecting sprays, personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser. It is the price of safety, said county clerk Dana DeBeauvoir, who oversees polling in the area.

Inside the polls, everyone will be governed by strict protocols. Workers will ask voters to step away from the booth once they have completed their ballot so workers can wipe down the used screen. Depending on crowds, workers could be cleaning surfaces throughout a facility a few times every half-hour. Voters will use a finger cot to sign in and a Popsicle stick to make selections on the screen.

The rules for voters are simple, DeBeauvoir said: “They don’t touch anything; nobody touches anything in the polling place.”

In Cumberland County, Tennessee, Jerry Bayer, 74, cast his ballot last week after his wife requested he end his tradition of doing it on election day to avoid crowds. He used his own sanitiser in the car beforehand. During his 20 minutes inside, workers wore protective equipment and there were sanitiser dispensers throughout the building. He took an extra pump of gel on his way out.

“I’m glad she pressured me,” Bayer said. “If I showed up at the polls and nobody had a mask on and nobody was distancing, I probably would’ve left and not voted.”

Across the US, counties oversaw more than 150,000 polling sites in 2016. This year, procuring Plexiglas, personal protective equipment and sanitising supplies has compounded the financial strain of Covid-19, said Eryn Hurley, an associate legislative director at the National Association of Counties.

“While those different steps seem small in theory, they definitely do amount to a significant portion of costs that counties didn’t have to spend before the pandemic,” Hurley said.

In addition to money, amassing supplies took energy and ingenuity.

Supply chains faced crippling shortages amid surging demand, and store staff who hoped to buy a few bottles of cleaning spray faced the same struggle as shoppers. The run on products like disinfecting wipes and sanitiser left shelves bare for months on end, as health-care institutions and essential workers were first in line to receive products from manufacturers like Clorox and Gojo, which make wipes and sanitiser.

“There are a lot of different products we had to buy because no-one vendor could give us our full capacity,” said DeBeauvoir of Travis County.

El Paso County, Texas, raced to find products for what it called its “clean team” as soon as lockdowns began in March. A small group of officials throughout the state’s 254 counties collaborated, said Lisa Wise, El Paso County’s elections administrator.

“We had an e-mail chain where we were basically saying ‘hey, we just found out so-and-so has gloves’, or ‘they’ve got enough of this stuff in Midland, if you call, we can get in on that’,” Wise said.

Between businesses, the government and other election organisers, stores simply did not have enough product to accommodate El Paso’s nearly half a million registered voters. The clean team took whatever the purchasing department could buy for $400,000. There was no time to be picky about brands. It did not matter that bulk deliveries came in “big boxes or white tubs”, said Wise.

But they had to take special precautions. Products that are effective in offices or homes could break a voting machine if poll workers are not careful; ballots damp with hand sanitiser risk getting shredded in the tabulator and not being counted, said Maribeth Witzel-Behl, the city clerk of Madison, the capital of Wisconsin.

This year’s election will give county officials the experience of reconfiguring polls and scrounging supplies, but sanitation could become an even bigger burden in subsequent elections, said Hurley of the National Association of Counties.

“This pandemic is completely unpredictable, so we don’t know what these costs will look like in the future,” she said.

