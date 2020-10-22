US jobless claims fall but rising Covid infections dent optimism

New York — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell for the third time in four weeks, suggesting the labour market is still gradually recovering while remaining far from its pre-pandemic health.

The progress last week was broad-based across states and California resumed reporting after a pause, offering figures that improved the overall jobs picture.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programmes declined to 787,000 in the week ended October 17, according to labor department data on Thursday. Without adjustments for seasonal fluctuations, claims dropped by about 73,000.

Continuing claims — the total pool of Americans on ongoing state unemployment benefits — fell by 1.02-million to 8.37-million in the week ended October 10, though the number of Americans on extended unemployment benefits rose. That reflects people who exhausted regular state benefits.

Economists expected 870,000 initial state claims and 9.63-million continuing claims, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

California reported claims fell to 158,877 on an unadjusted basis, the first updated figures from the state since it paused processing for two weeks to whittle down a huge backlog and improve fraud prevention. The new numbers put national jobless claims on a lower path than previously reported, with initial filings for the week ended October 10 revised down to 842,000 from 898,000.

The figures are a welcome sign of some improvement in the labour market after a concerning jump in filings during the prior week. But a fresh surge in coronavirus infections across the country and an extended deadlock over new fiscal stimulus threaten to limit further progress in coming months.

A separate report on Thursday brought more positive news about the economy: Sales of previously owned US homes rose more than expected in September to the highest level in 14 years. But a measure of US consumer confidence fell to a seven-week low just ahead of the presidential election.

The decline in continuing claims coincided again with an increase in Americans on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a federal program that provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits. That figure rose about 510,000 to 3.3-million in the week ended Oct. 3.

US stocks fluctuated Thursday, while treasuries were little changed and the dollar was higher.

Bloomberg