What would happen after four years of America First?

“Biden will not increase [tensions] further but also not pull back aggressively — I do expect the relationship to stabilise rather than escalate, and that will be a benefit for the market and that will give some further room for the rest of the world.”

Many investors said they favoured European cyclicals — companies that do well in a buoyant economy and stand to gain when a spending boost lifts bond yields. Cyclicals — oil companies, automotive makers and banks — typically outperform “growth” stocks when bond yields rise. US markets are dominated by growth stocks, notably tech.

Meanwhile a potential Biden win could be a “game changer in the relationship with Europe at a geopolitical and security level,” said Van Nieuwenhuijzen, who expects such an outcome could benefit European exporters from Italy to France as well as German car makers.

MSCI’s European automotive shares index, for instance, less vulnerable to US tariffs under Biden, has outperformed broader regional equities more than twofold since June.

There is still a huge amount of uncertainty for investors as opinion polls may shift as the US election day approaches.

Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer of Stanhope Capital, is increasing exposure to Asia. He reckons that while a Biden win would be a positive, Asian markets are resilient enough to withstand a surprise Trump win.

“If Trump wins you could perhaps make more money in the US ... but Asia will probably still benefit. Whereas if Biden wins, perhaps the US [market] comes off and Asia benefits,” Bell said.

If Trump does win, investments in US companies in line to benefit from additional corporate tax cuts could be among the winners, fund managers said.

America First

Trump’s America First policies are often blamed for a dramatic decline in US outbound investment.

Figures from the US department of commerce show US foreign direct investment (FDI) rose about $94bn last year — less than half the amount seen in 2015. Net flows to Europe were just $8.3bn, compared to $152bn in 2015, the data showed.

US investment into foreign stocks and bonds has also fallen. US-domiciled accounts tracked by consultancy eVestment pulled out some $23bn from European equities in the past five years, $21bn out of Asia Pacific equities, and $20bn from emerging-market equities.

There were net outflows from European and emerging-market fixed income of $2.2bn and $18.2bn, respectively, eVestment said.

Dirk Willer, global head of emerging markets at Citigroup, predicts that US foreign flows will recover if trade war noise ebbs. And even if Biden sticks to a hardline China stance, it is likely to be a less erratic one.

“At least you won’t wake up in the morning and check Twitter to see if you need to worry about your yuan trade,” Willer said, referring to Trump’s late-night tweets that can frequently send markets into a tailspin.

Emerging winners

Investors said a persuasive Biden win would especially benefit emerging markets, an area that has historically outperformed during Democrat presidencies.

Now, it may also benefit from dollar weakness and less pressure on companies to return business operations to the US. Latin America — particularly Mexico — will gain from a shift in immigration and trade policies as well as FDI, investors expect.

But peso gains since early-June, when betting odds swung decisively towards Biden, came at the Russian rouble’s expense.

A Biden win may spell bad news for Moscow in the form of a tougher US administration and weaker oil prices if Biden pushes ahead with his green agenda or allows Iran to resume crude exports. Russian equities, too, have lagged other emerging markets since early June.

“There are currently more than enough reasons why Russia might see more sanctions. You have Biden who is more than willing to punish Russia,” said Amundi’s head of emerging markets, Yerlan Syzdykov, who has turned “cautious” on Russia.

Reuters