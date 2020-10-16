World / Americas

Donald Trump says conspiracy theorist group QAnon ‘fights paedophilia very hard’

The US president refused to disavow QAnon, which says without evidence that Trump is fighting a satanic cult of paedophiles, including Hillary Clinton

16 October 2020 - 12:12 Justin Sink
A QAnon bumper sticker in Yuma, the US, on August 18 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BING GUAN
Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he could not disavow QAnon because he did not know enough about it, but said he did endorse adherents of the conspiracy theory’s efforts to fight paedophilia.

“I just don’t know about QAnon,” he said at a town hall hosted by NBC News. “I do know they are very much against paedophilia. They fight it very hard.”

Trump was repeatedly pressed by moderator Savannah Guthrie, who noted other Republicans — including senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska — had denounced the far-right movement that contends without evidence that Trump is fighting a satanic cult of paedophiles, including prominent Democrats such as Hillary Clinton, who harvest the blood of children for its youth-preserving properties.

But the president refused to do so, conceding only that Sasse “may be right” and that he didn’t know if Guthrie was correct in describing it as crazy.

“What I do hear about it is they are very strongly against paedophilia and I agree with that,” he added.

Trump has previously retweeted accounts linked to QAnon and endorsed a Republican congressional candidate who says she believes in the theory.

The moderator, Savannah Guthrie, also asked Trump about his recent retweeting of a post alleging that President Barack Obama had killed members of Seal Team 6, the Navy special operators who killed Osama bin Laden, and that Bin Laden was still alive.

‘That was a retweet,” he said. “I’ll put it out there, people can decide for themselves, I don’t take a position.”

He went on to say that he retweeted posts because “the media is so fake and so corrupt, if I didn’t have social media, I don’t call it Twitter, I call it social media, I wouldn’t be able to get the word out.”

Trump’s appearance at the NBC town hall came after he pulled out of the second presidential debate, originally scheduled for Thursday night, because the commission organising the contests decided to hold it virtually following his coronavirus diagnosis. Democratic nominee Joe Biden held a competing town hall at the same time broadcast on ABC.

Bloomberg 

YouTube bans videos that promote QAnon conspiracies, but with caveats

Video platform follows Facebook and Twitter seeking to crack down on potentially dangerous misinformation
World
17 hours ago

RAZINA MUNSHI: The former diplomat, imprisoned in China, who was told about Covid-19 for the first time

He was confronted with news about a disease that is still causing major disruption globally
Opinion
3 days ago

The Trump circus rolls on

If you had hoped Trump would leave hospital chastened and wiser, don’t hold your breath
News & Fox
1 week ago

