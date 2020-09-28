Democrats seize on Trump’s tax revelation ahead of first debate with Biden

Washington — Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first US presidential election debate, accusing Republican President Donald Trump of gaming the tax code after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years.

The self-proclaimed billionaire, who is seeking re-election in the November 3 vote, paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his businesses to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing tax-return data.

The report also said Trump paid no federal income tax in 10 of the previous 15 years through 2017, despite receiving $427.4m in 2018 from his reality television programme and other endorsement and other deals.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said in an interview it was “not right” for Trump to be paying less in taxes than the average American family, adding that the president's debts raised questions of national security.

Jared Bernstein, one of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's top economic advisers, said on Twitter that the Times report highlighted the need to simplify the tax code and make people such as Trump pay their fair share.

“The vast majority of us pay taxes and get on with life. But the richer you are, the more tax lawyers you employ, the more complex you can make your holdings — all of this can, as the piece shows reduce your tax liability to zero,” Bernstein said.

Trump has dismissed the Times report as “fake news”. On Monday, he tweeted that he had paid “many millions of dollars in taxes” but was entitled to depreciation and tax credits and was “extremely under-leveraged” in terms of his debt and assets.