World / Americas

Top Republicans at odds with Trump’s hedging on transfer of power

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says there will be an orderly transition

24 September 2020 - 22:32 Laura Litvan and Steven  Dennis
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the White House in Washington, the US, September 24 2020. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the White House in Washington, the US, September 24 2020. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Washington — Republican legislators vowed that the presidential transition after November’s election will occur without disruption, in a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th,” Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Thursday morning. “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

Trump said on Wednesday that “we’re going to have to see what happens”, in response to a reporter’s question at a White House news conference about a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

The president has raised questions about the security and legitimacy of mass mailed-in ballots, without offering evidence.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray told a Senate homeland panel hearing on Thursday that the FBI has seen no evidence of an organised voter fraud effort that could change the results of a presidential election.

“Certainly to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary,” Wray said.

The FBI also put out a warning on Thursday against voter fraud, including tampering with ballots or voting more than once. Trump at one point urged his supporters to attempt to vote in-person after casting mail-in ballots to make sure their votes were counted.

“The FBI is asking each citizen to remain vigilant and report any suspected criminal scheme targeting voters to the FBI immediately,” Wray said in the statement.

Democrats including House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer expressed alarm at Trump’s comments, with Schumer calling the president “the gravest threat to American democracy”.

“It’s very sad that you even have to ask that question,” Pelosi said at a news conference on Thursday on whether there would be a peaceful transfer of power. “It would not be a good thing in our country for our election to be ignored by the president.”

Schumer accused Trump of saying that if he wins, the election is legitimate and if he loses it’s rigged, and he might just stay in office and not count the ballots.

“Any suggestion that a president might not respect this constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable,” senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, said the real issue is whether supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden will accept the outcome when Trump wins a second term.

“I think his message was crystal clear, he expects to win so he doesn’t have to worry about that,” Rounds said, who dismissed the idea that Republicans need to send the president a message calling in him to respect the electoral process.

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming tweeted on Thursday: “The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic. America’s leaders swear an oath to the constitution. We will uphold that oath.”

Bloomberg

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tricky road ahead for US-China climate diplomacy — and the world

Global progress looks impossible without reviving the relationship of the two countries
World
3 hours ago

Mitt Romney says US Senate should vote for Donald Trump justice nominee

The Republican senator’s move leaves Democrats little hope of blocking any confirmation, giving the US supreme court a 6-3 conservative majority
World
2 days ago

The religious right see one of their own in Trump justice pick Amy Coney Barrett

Coney Barrett is a Catholic who may believe in prophecy; a mother of seven; and a legal scholar who thinks abortion is ‘always immoral’
Opinion
13 hours ago

Brett Kavanaugh may soon be best hope to save abortion rights

A new justice could force Kavanaugh  to decide whether conservatives will accomplish long-sought legal goals, or at least how quickly
World
1 day ago

Joe Biden will end ‘artificial trade war’ with EU, says adviser

Tony Blinken says the former vice-president will rebuild core alliances while countering China's commercial practices, Russia and climate change
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zambia seeks relief to avoid Africa’s first ...
World / Africa
2.
Mozambique asks EU for help amid wave of Islamic ...
World / Africa
3.
Volunteers to be given Covid-19 virus in UK ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe crisis exists in the minds of others, ...
World / Africa
5.
Another farm invasion in Zimbabwe despite promises
World / Africa

Related Articles

Donald Trump plans to pick new supreme court judge by Saturday

World / Americas

US Congress takes steps to avoid shutdown at election time

World / Americas

NEWS ANALYSIS: Death of liberal judge Ginsburg throws ‘wild card’ into ...

World / Americas

Joe Biden blasts Republican push to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.