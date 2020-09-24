Top Republicans at odds with Trump’s hedging on transfer of power

Trump said on Wednesday that “we’re going to have to see what happens”, in response to a reporter’s question at a White House news conference about a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

The president has raised questions about the security and legitimacy of mass mailed-in ballots, without offering evidence.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray told a Senate homeland panel hearing on Thursday that the FBI has seen no evidence of an organised voter fraud effort that could change the results of a presidential election.

“Certainly to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary,” Wray said.

The FBI also put out a warning on Thursday against voter fraud, including tampering with ballots or voting more than once. Trump at one point urged his supporters to attempt to vote in-person after casting mail-in ballots to make sure their votes were counted.

“The FBI is asking each citizen to remain vigilant and report any suspected criminal scheme targeting voters to the FBI immediately,” Wray said in the statement.

Democrats including House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer expressed alarm at Trump’s comments, with Schumer calling the president “the gravest threat to American democracy”.

“It’s very sad that you even have to ask that question,” Pelosi said at a news conference on Thursday on whether there would be a peaceful transfer of power. “It would not be a good thing in our country for our election to be ignored by the president.”

Schumer accused Trump of saying that if he wins, the election is legitimate and if he loses it’s rigged, and he might just stay in office and not count the ballots.

“Any suggestion that a president might not respect this constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable,” senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, said the real issue is whether supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden will accept the outcome when Trump wins a second term.

“I think his message was crystal clear, he expects to win so he doesn’t have to worry about that,” Rounds said, who dismissed the idea that Republicans need to send the president a message calling in him to respect the electoral process.

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming tweeted on Thursday: “The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic. America’s leaders swear an oath to the constitution. We will uphold that oath.”

Bloomberg