US existing home sales near 14-year high despite soaring prices

Housing inventory drops 18.6% year on year

22 September 2020 - 17:52 Lucia Mutikani
Picture: 123RF.COM

Washington  — US home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August as the housing market continued to outperform the overall economy, though record-high home prices could squeeze first-time buyers out of the market.

The report from the National Association of Realtors confirmed the housing market had recovered after slumping when the economy almost ground to a halt as businesses were shuttered in mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Demand for housing is being fuelled by record-low interest rates and a pandemic-fuelled migration to suburbs and low-density areas in search of more spacious accommodation as many people work from home.

Though the coronavirus crisis has left nearly 30-million people on unemployment benefits, joblessness has disproportionately affected low-wage workers in the services sector, who are typically young and renters.

Existing home sales increased 2.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6-million units in August, the highest level since December 2006. August's increase in homes sales, which marked three straight months of gains, was in line with economists' expectations.

The median existing house price jumped 11.4% from a year ago to a record $310,600 in August. Sales last month were concentrated in the $250,000 to $1m  and over price range, with transactions below the $250,000 price band declining sharply.

Existing home sales, which account for the bulk of US home sales, jumped 10.5% year on year in August. Sales increased in all four regions.

Tight inventory

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is near an average of 2.87%, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. The government reported last week that single-family home construction, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, increased in August, with building permits surging to their highest level since May 2007. Single-family home builder confidence hit a record high in September.

Supply remains a headache. There were 1.49-million previously owned homes on the market in August, down 18.6% from a year ago. At August's sales pace, it would take three months to exhaust the current inventory, down from 3.1 months in July and four months a year ago. A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

Reuters 

US stocks sink to seven-week low on new Covid lockdown fears

Investors worry about possible new lockdown restrictions and growing uncertainties ahead of the US election
21 hours ago

Fed signals it will keep rates unchanged until at least the end of 2023

Fed officials slash forecast 2020 economic contraction for the US and expect 4% growth in 2021
5 days ago

US Congress takes steps to avoid shutdown at election time

Negotiators draft a bill that will keep federal programmes operating until after the poll
1 day ago

Trump's dubious promise of 25,000 new US jobs for TikTok

The lofty hiring target will be tough to justify, experts say, and would need huge revenue growth at TikTok when it faces many global challenges
7 hours ago

