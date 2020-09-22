World / Americas

Joe Biden will end ‘artificial trade war’ with EU, says adviser

Tony Blinken says the former vice-president will rebuild core alliances while countering China's commercial practices, Russia and climate change

22 September 2020 - 22:15 Andrea Shalal and David Lawder
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Picture: REUTERS/ALAN FREED
Washington  — US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would end the “artificial trade war” that US President Donald Trump has waged against Europe, while working to address persistent imbalances in agricultural trade between the two, a senior adviser said on Tuesday.

Tony Blinken told an online event hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce that Biden and Trump had starkly different views regarding Europe, and the former vice-president favoured a much more co-operative approach on issues such as China, climate and trade.

“The EU is the largest market in the world. We need to improve our economic relations,” Blinken said. “And we need to bring to an end an artificial trade war that the Trump administration has started ... that has been poisoning economic relations, costing jobs, increasing costs for consumers.”

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly frustrated European leaders through policy decisions such as withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, quitting the Paris climate treaty, and imposing a series of tariffs on EU goods.

If elected, Biden would seek to rebuild strong ties with the EU, while still working to address problems with allies in the region, including in agricultural trade, Blinken, who served as deputy national security adviser to former president Barack Obama, told the event.

“There is an objective problem, I think, with the EU in terms of a persistent, growing imbalance in agricultural goods trade because of rules that prevent us from selling goods where we are very competitive.”

But there were many areas of common interest and shared goals, including the need to counter China's commercial practices, Blinken said.

“This really goes to the heart of vice-president Biden's thinking: reaffirming our core alliances,” Blinken said. “It means engaging the EU instead of urging countries to leave it, and treating it like it's an enemy,” he said.

Biden also differed with Trump on the approach to Russia, Blinken said, noting that Biden believed in countering aggressive actions by Russia, including through co-ordinated sanctions, if necessary.

If elected, Biden planned to convene a meeting of democracies early in his term to discuss common domestic concerns such as societal inequities and trust in governance, as well as repairing trade and economic relations.

The goal would be to “develop a common strategic vision and a road map for countering challenges, whether it's coming from Russia, or China in different ways, or Iran,” he said.

Reuters 

