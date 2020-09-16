Trump again blames deadly US wildfires on ‘forest management’

Washington — After a series of deadly wildfires scorched California in 2018, President Donald Trump ordered his federal agencies to do a better job of managing the vast federal forests under their care.

The executive order, issued in the wake of a fire season that included a blaze that killed 85 people in Paradise, California, instructed the departments of interior and agriculture to harvest more than 4-billion board feet of timber, clear underbrush and take other steps to deny fuel to wildfires.

But critics say this year’s voracious fire season — which has destroyed homes, killed dozens and ruined air quality from Mexico to Canada — illustrates the limitations of the strategy.

“This has nothing to do with fire management,” Char Miller, a professor of environmental analysis and history at Pomona College in Claremont, California, said in an interview. “In truth, logging doesn’t prevent forest fires.”

During a visit to California on Monday, where wildfires have burnt more than 1.3-million hectares, Trump again blamed the state for not properly managing its forests, while sparring with officials over the role climate change plays in the conflagrations.

Trump said California should cut more firebreaks through its forests, comparing California to European forests that he said are better managed.

“They also have to do cuts. I mean, people don’t like to do cuts but they have to do cuts,” he said. “So if you do have a fire and it gets away, you’ll have a [50m] cut in between so it won’t be able to catch in the other side.”

But the University of California estimates that about 57% of California forests are owned and managed by federal agencies, and the majority of the fires that have burnt nearly 2-million hectares this season in the US have occurred within the forests managed by the federal government, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.