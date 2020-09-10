Oregon fires have destroyed hundreds of homes, says US state governor

Unprecedented fires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns and a record number of deaths is feared, governor Kate Brown said on Wednesday.

Brown said hundreds of homes had been lost.

Oregon was the hardest hit state in the US west, where nearly 100 extreme fires were stoked by high winds and temperatures.

The towns of Detroit in central Oregon, Blue River and Vida in coastal Lane County and Phoenix and Talent in southern Oregon were destroyed, Brown told a news conference.

“This could be the greatest loss in human lives and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” Brown said.

The governor gave no indication of how many people may have died, but one of Oregon's most deadly blazes was in 1936 when a fire destroyed the city of Brandon and killed 13 people.

Firefighters in Oregon, California and Washington retreated from uncontrolled blazes that forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes and hundreds of thousands to lose power in the three states.