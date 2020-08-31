Biden accuses Trump of stoking violence in US cities

Pittsburgh — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday called for rioters and looters to be prosecuted, and slammed President Donald Trump for stoking violence in American cities gripped by protests over police brutality and racial inequality.

Biden's speech in battleground state Pennsylvania was his most forceful counter yet to accusations by Trump that he is weak on crime and that leaders in his Democratic Party have lost control over the mass demonstrations that in some instances have turned violent.

“Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting,” Biden said from a converted steel mill in Pittsburgh. “It's lawlessness, plain and simple, and those who do it should be prosecuted.”

Trump, who trails his rival in opinion polls ahead of the November 3 election, has argued he stands for “law and order”. The theme featured prominently at his nominating convention last week as he sought to motivate his political base and broaden his support.

Republicans deny Trump is seeking to worsen violence with incendiary rhetoric. But Biden on Monday said Trump was sowing chaos.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country,” Biden said. “He can't stop the violence because for years he has fomented it.”

Trump, noting he had watched Biden's remarks, said in a tweet afterward that the former vice-president seemed to blame police more than the “Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters.”