City of Minneapolis under state of emergency after death of black man

Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew following what he described as the mass looting of businesses, destruction of property and unrest

27 August 2020 - 12:03 Ann Maria Shibu and Kanishka Singh
Teargas is fired as protesters clash with police while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US. Picture: STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP
Bengaluru — The governor of Minnesota, US declared a state of peacetime emergency in the city of Minneapolis, after violent protests erupted on Wednesday night following the death of a black homicide suspect who police say shot himself.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew following what he described as mass looting of businesses, destruction of property and unrest. Authorities also said there was misinformation spread in relation to the death of the suspect.

Video posted on social media, which could not be immediately verified by Reuters, showed shots being fired and ransacking of shops.

The city has been the centre of protests following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd’s death led to broader antiracism protests and demonstrations against police brutality across the US.

Minneapolis police posted a surveillance video of the incident on Twitter, saying that the victim, a suspect in a homicide, committed suicide and that no weapons were fired by police.

The video shows a black man shooting himself at the entrance of a building as a nearby group of people ran away and police approach the scene.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and said the National Guard would be deployed in the area.

“Dangerous, unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated. The Minnesota National Guard and state patrol are headed to Minneapolis to help restore order,” Walz said in a statement.

The police shooting of a black man in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday sparked three nights of unrest there that has included a wave of arson, widespread vandalism and a separate shooting that killed two people.

Police in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday declared a demonstration near a US immigration agency building as an “unlawful gathering”, ordering the crowds to disperse. A New York Times reporter tweeted that police also made arrests in the city which has been the scene of weeks of antiracism protests and unrest.

Reuters

