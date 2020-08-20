World / Americas

Former Donald Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon arrested for fraud

We Build the Wall was sold as a volunteer organisation, but Bannon received more than $1m from the group

20 August 2020 - 16:41 Tina Davis
Stephen Bannon. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
New York — Stephen Bannon, one of the architects of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, has been arrested over his involvement in an online fundraising group that raised more than $25m to help fund a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Despite portraying We Build the Wall as a volunteer organisation, Bannon received more than $1m from the group, some of which was used to pay for his personal expenses, prosecutors said.

He is expected to appear in a New York courtroom on Thursday. Three others were also charged in the matter, including the group’s founder, Brian Kolfage.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalising on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretence that all of that money would be spent on construction,” US  attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release Thursday.

Bannon served as the CEO of Trump’s presidential campaign and was the ideological architect of his populist vision. The former leader of Breitbart News helped Trump grow his appeal among the far right — often prompting accusations of racism and conspiracy-mongering — and, in the White House, was a leading proponent of the administration’s efforts to ban travel from a group of Muslim-majority countries.

But Bannon’s tenure in the administration was a rocky one. Opponents accused him of leaking frequently to the media and rushing haphazard efforts to root out “deep state” opponents of the administration, while coverage suggesting that he was leveraging outsize influence to manipulate the president quickly drew Trump’s ire.

Bannon was ousted just seven months into his role amid the firestorm over Trump’s handling of the violence that erupted surrounding white supremacist protests in Charlottesville.

Bannon applauded Trump’s strategy to voice support for some of the demonstrators protesting the removal of Confederate statutes who marched with individuals chanting Nazi slogans.

Bloomberg

BOSTON GLOBE: Trump allies circle US news agencies

Mass resignations and attacks on the Voice of America have raised fears of co-option
Opinion
1 month ago

Whistle-blower wants Facebook and Big Tech to be regulated

Christopher Wylie, who exposed Cambridge Analytica, says their potential power requires the same codes of ethics as doctors and lawyers
Companies
5 months ago

