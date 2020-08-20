California battles hundreds of wildfires on top of Covid-19

San Francisco/Los Angeles — Californians are in their sixth month of sheltering in place because of a pandemic that’s killed more than 11,000 residents. Now a new crisis is forcing people to prepare to flee their homes at a moment’s notice — hundreds of wildfires.

“This really is unprecedented,” said Bela Matyas, health officer of Northern California’s Solano County, where thousands of residents of Vacaville were forced to evacuate as fires crept towards the city. “We need people ideally to be able to stay in their homes and not be socialising with people, not be congregating.”

In a state known for its disasters, multiple crises are converging at once. After a summer of soaring coronavirus cases and scaled-back reopenings, Californians have been gripped by record-setting heat that strained its power grid and led to rolling blackouts for the first time since the 2000-2001 energy crisis. Then came wildfires, many of them caused by lightning strikes in the extreme weather.

Vacaville is only one of the cities with evacuations. Thousands of residents in Napa and Sonoma counties north of San Francisco, and Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties to the south, have had to leave their homes as fires tear through the region. Smoke has blanketed the Bay Area, with San Franciscans finding cars covered in ash and a city that smelt like a camp fire. Near Los Angeles, a blaze known as the Lake Fire has burnt nearly 26,000 acres since last week.

By Wednesday afternoon, there were 367 known fires burning in the state, governor Gavin Newsom said at a press briefing. Of those, 23 were known as complex fires.

“We are experiencing fires the likes of which we haven’t seen in many, many years,” Newsom said.

The state did get some good news over the past few days as it was spared from more of the rolling blackouts, and cooler weather is expected on Thursday. Still, California faces a “risk of resource insufficiency,” on August 24, according to a letter to Newsom sent by agencies including the power grid operator.

While heatwaves, wildfires and blackouts are nothing new for California, all of that going on during a pandemic is uncharted territory. Huddling fire-evacuees and those looking for relief from the heat and power outages isn’t a great option in the age of Covid-19.

In Solano County — home of the first confirmed US coronavirus infection from community spread — the fires are forcing people out of the home and into evacuation or cooling centres, hotels or with family or friends, Matyas said. That type of congregation is exactly what’s recently pushed California into “substantially elevated rates of Covid,” he said. The state is nearing 640,000 cases of the virus, the most in the US.

Not only are the fires forcing people to gather, but the smoke is causing more people to cough, potentially spreading the virus easier. The fact that Covid-19 is a respiratory virus only makes matters worse because smoke may weaken the lungs, Matyas said. He expects places affected by extreme heat, blackouts and wildfire evacuations may very well see increased levels of Covid-19 as a result.

Another troubling sign is that California is early in its wildfire season, which tends to intensify in the fall as dry weather persists and winds pick up. The state has already had 6,754 known fires this year, compared with 4,007 at the same time last year, Newsom said Wednesday.

“This makes me very nervous for our September, October and November,” said Michael Wara, director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University. “What we just experienced in terms of lightning strikes is unprecedented, particularly in August. I don’t know what to make of it.”

In Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, the fire known as the LNU Lightning Complex grew to 124,000 acres by 7pm local time Wednesday and threatened 25,000 structures.

The areas of wine country had been a popular place of refuge for many San Francisco residents as the pandemic forced everyone indoors, leading people to seek more space. Michael Fanelli, a real estate agent with Sotheby’s in Sonoma County’s Healdsburg, said the period from the beginning of April to the end of June was the busiest he’d ever been in his more than two-decade career. He’s already getting asked by clients about the blazes and is worried by how early the season is starting this year.

“Everybody I know has had their insurance jacked up,” he said. “That’s one thing that’s likely to be impacted.”

For San Francisco, the bigger issue is the quality of the air, prompting new pleas from health officials to stay at home.

“We continue to live in unprecedented times and air quality is another challenge that we need to address as a city,” Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s director of health, said during a press conference Wednesday with mayor London Breed. “We will be living with the intersection of Covid-19, poor air quality and likely heat events for some time.”

