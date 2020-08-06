Ohio governor Mike DeWine tests positive for Covid-19 before Trump’s visit

Cleveland — Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican who has aggressively pushed public-health measures for Ohio, has tested positive for Covid-19.

DeWine said in a statement that he took the test in preparation for greeting President Donald Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, where the president is visiting on Thursday. The governor has no symptoms and plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

DeWine’s positive result came after months of controversy in the state. His earlier lockdown orders set off furious protests at the capital in Columbus.

In July, DeWine mandated that masks be worn in public statewide by those 10 and older, with exceptions including people with a medical condition or playing sports. He had resisted a statewide order earlier and had required them only in certain counties.

“While I certainly wish no ill will nor poor health on the governor, I think the question must be asked: Has he not been wearing his mask, or do masks not stop the spread?” state representative A Nino Vitale, a Republican, said in a Thursday Facebook post. “I thought masks worked?”

The Ohio Democratic Party expressed sympathy: “We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone,” chair David Pepper said in a statement.

In July, Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt became the nation’s first governor to test positive for the coronavirus after weeks of resisting a statewide mask mandate.

Bloomberg