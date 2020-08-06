World / Americas

Ohio governor Mike DeWine tests positive for Covid-19 before Trump’s visit

DeWine mandated the wearing of masks, setting off furious protests in Columbus

06 August 2020 - 22:38 Shruti Date Singh and Alexander Ebert
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with governor of Ohio Mike DeWine in Canton, Ohio, March 20 2019. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with governor of Ohio Mike DeWine in Canton, Ohio, March 20 2019. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Cleveland — Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican who has aggressively pushed public-health measures for Ohio, has tested positive for Covid-19.

DeWine said in a statement that he took the test in preparation for greeting President Donald Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, where the president is visiting on Thursday. The governor has no symptoms and plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

DeWine’s positive result came after months of controversy in the state. His earlier lockdown orders set off furious protests at the capital in Columbus.

In July, DeWine mandated that masks be worn in public statewide by those 10 and older, with exceptions including people with a medical condition or playing sports. He had resisted a statewide order earlier and had required them only in certain counties.

“While I certainly wish no ill will nor poor health on the governor, I think the question must be asked: Has he not been wearing his mask, or do masks not stop the spread?” state representative A  Nino Vitale, a Republican, said in a Thursday Facebook post. “I thought masks worked?”

The Ohio Democratic Party expressed sympathy: “We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone,” chair David Pepper said in a statement.

In July, Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt became the nation’s first governor to test positive for the coronavirus after weeks of resisting a statewide mask mandate.

Bloomberg

Trump threatens executive order amid US stimulus talks stalemate

Republicans and Democrats still have major differences on the stimulus legislation as their self-imposed Friday deadline looms
World
2 hours ago

Trump to sign order to end US drug-reliance on other countries

Covid-19 has made clear that the US relies for pharmaceuticals from India and China, and Donald Trump wants their production to be in the US
World
7 hours ago

New York sues to have NRA dissolved due to ‘fraud and abuse’

According to the state AG, the gun association has ‘gone unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets’
World
5 hours ago

Fear about vaccine safety rises as race to develop Covid-19 shot gains speed

There are more than 200 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in development globally, including more than 20 in human clinical trials
World
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sparks fly between Zimbabwean president and deputy
World / Africa
2.
US freezes assets of adviser to Emmerson ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement grows with ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa blames woes on US ‘thugs’
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga decries ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US pork producer defends its virus response

World / Americas

Virus cases surge in Japan as support for Abe Shinzo falls

World / Asia

India’s poultry sector felled by culling due to coronavirus rumours

World / Asia

Facebook and Twitter remove Trump’s ‘coronavirus immunity’ post

World / Americas

Fear about vaccine safety rises as race to develop Covid-19 shot gains speed

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.