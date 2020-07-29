World / Americas

Fed warns coronavirus poses considerable risk to US recovery

US central bank also measures for international monetary authorities through March 31 2021

29 July 2020 - 20:21 Agency Staff
Flags fly over the US Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington. Picture: REUTERS
Flags fly over the US Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington. Picture: REUTERS

Washington —   The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday stressed that the course of the coronavirus pandemic will be critical to the economic recovery.

Fed officials left the  benchmark interest rate unchanged near zero and again vowed to use all their tools to support the US economy amid a shaky recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus,” the US central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting.

"The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the US and around the world," the committee said in its statement 

Economic activity and employment, after sharp declines, “have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year”, the Fed said.

The FOMC repeated prior language that the pandemic “poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term” and that the federal funds rate would remain near zero “until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals”.

The vote, to leave the federal funds target rate in a range of 0% to 0.25%, was unanimous. The FOMC also reiterated its pledge to increase its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities “at least at the current pace” over coming months.

The statement did not  include any mention of Fed officials linking the rate path to specific inflation or unemployment thresholds, a move that economists expect to happen in September.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the Fed said it extended its dollar liquidity swap lines and the temporary repurchase agreement facility for foreign and international monetary authorities through March 31 2021.

Fed chair Jerome Powell will hold a virtual press conference at 2.30pm Washington time.

Powell and his FOMC colleagues have kept their benchmark rate pinned near zero since the pandemic’s onset in March and rolled out several emergency lending programmes aimed towards fostering liquid trading conditions in financial markets.

That aggressive action has helped to calm investors. But progress towards recovery has been complicated in recent weeks by a new wave of coronavirus outbreaks across major states in the south and west US, including Texas, Florida, California and Arizona.

High-frequency economic indicators are pointing to a stall in the rebound as consumers hold out from activities like dining out and air travel that had started to bounce back when the earlier wave of outbreaks dissipated.

Investors have remained relatively optimistic despite renewed signs of weakness in the economy, thanks in large part to rising hopes that researchers will soon succeed in developing a vaccine.

Before Wednesday’s decision, the S&P 500 index of US stocks was within about 4% of the record high set in mid-February after losing more than a third of its value in the early days of the pandemic.

Bloomberg, AFP

Dollar on course for worst July in months with more room to run

Reasons for betting against the greenback range from US-China trade tension and Fed expectations to November election uncertainty
Markets
2 days ago

Gold surges close to the $2,000 level

Weakening dollar and expectations of dovish US Fed stance lift the metal to new highs
Markets
1 day ago

JSE firms ahead of US Fed’s decision

The team around the Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to acknowledge the deteriorating situation and pave the way for further measures
Markets
9 hours ago

Rand weakens ahead of US Fed meeting as US Covid-19 figures rise

The US central bank is expected to announce its latest interest-rate decision, one likely to help lift the ailing US economy
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
African Development Bank was correct to exonerate ...
World / Africa
2.
The WHO warns that the coronavirus is not seasonal
World
3.
Twitter pulls virus misinformation video ...
World / Americas
4.
More weight added to advocates for masks on ...
World
5.
Zimbabwe signs compensation deal with white ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Welfare states and strong public health systems help Europe to edge US in ...

World

Global economy faces a steep clamber back to health

World

Fed weighs providing greater clarity on rates to calm investors

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.