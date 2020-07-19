Trump team resists new Covid test funding as infections surge

Washington — Talks on a new coronavirus stimulus package are set to start on Monday as the Trump administration at the weekend balked at $25bn in new funding favoured by Republican legislators to help states with coronavirus testing and contact tracing, an insider said.

Trump’s team also opposes a plan to allocate billions for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and extra funding for the Pentagon and state department to address the pandemic around the world, said a person, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows said talks at the White House on Monday will be attended by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and others.

Meadows said priorities include funding to expedite development of therapeutics and vaccines for the coronavirus, “protections for the American worker and those that employ individuals” and the manufacturing sector, particularly bringing jobs back to the US from abroad.

Trillion-dollar range

“It looks like that new package will be in the trillion-dollar range, as we have started to look at it, whether it’s a payroll tax deduction, whether it’s making sure that unemployment benefits continue without a disincentive to return to work,” Meadows said.

McConnell has been preparing to unveil a GOP-only bill this week before engaging in negotiations with Democrats on what would be the fifth legislative action to address the coronavirus, and likely the last before the November election.

The person familiar said Mnuchin has proposed that the funding for coronavirus testing be cut, and money included instead for a new FBI headquarters, long a priority for Trump.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment, while Treasury officials did not immediately comment. The administration’s proposals were first reported by the Washington Post.

Missouri senator Roy Blunt, a member of the appropriations committee, had been asked to craft a health-care section of the bill and has said he wants robust funding for it.