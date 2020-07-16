World / Americas

CEO of Nigerian start-up dismembered in New York

16 July 2020 - 18:19 afp.com
NYPD crime scene tape blocks the entrance to 265 Houston Street, where Fahim Saleh, Co-founder/CEO of Gokada, was found dead at the apartment building in New York City, New York, U.S., July 15, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
New York — The body of a wealthy young technology entrepreneur has been found decapitated in his luxury New York apartment, police said on Wednesday.

Fahim Saleh, 33, was found in his Manhattan home on Tuesday afternoon, said a New York police department spokesperson.

“He was dismembered. His death was deemed a homicide,” she said.

An investigation is under way but no arrests have yet been made, the spokesperson added.

The New York Times reported that detectives found an electric saw near Saleh’s torso. His head and limbs were found elsewhere in the apartment.

Saleh’s sister discovered his body before calling the police, officials told the newspaper.

Police have not given a motive for the murder, but the Daily News tabloid said investigators believed it may have been over a business dispute.

Saleh, the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, was CEO of Nigerian motorcycle ride-hailing and delivery app Gokada.

“Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us. Fahim’s vision and belief in us will be with us forever, and we will miss him dearly,” Gokada said on its Twitter account.

He was also a founding partner of Adventure Capital, which invests in start-ups in developing countries.

According to local media reports, Saleh recently bought the apartment where he was murdered for about $2.2m

AFP

