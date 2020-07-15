US warns Nord Stream 2 investors in Europe of sanctions

Washington — US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Wednesday warned investors in two Russian natural gas pipeline projects that they could face sanctions as the Trump administration seeks to curb the Kremlin's economic leverage over Europe and Turkey.

Pompeo told a news conference that European investors in the Nord Stream 2 and a branch of the TurkStream pipelines could be “put at risk” of US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017. The pipelines will carry gas from Russia to Europe and Turkey.

“It's a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia's malign influence projects will not be tolerated. Get out now, or risk, the consequences,” Pompeo said.

The US, which has a glut of natural gas, is trying to export liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to Europe. It has also supported efforts by Europe to diversify its imports of LNG from other sources, including Norway.

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said sanctions on the two pipelines equated to political pressure, Tass news agency reported.

‘Unfair competition’

“This is the use of political pressure for unfair competition,” Zakharova said. “It is an indicator of the weakness of the American system. Apart from forceful methods, there are no effective tools.”

Nord Stream 2 suspended construction last December after Swiss-Dutch company Allseas, which specialises in subsea construction, pulled out after US President Donald Trump's signing of a defence policy bill that contained other sanctions on the project.

Two Russian-owned pipe-laying vessels may finish the remaining 160km of the project, led by Russia state-run company Gazprom. Gazprom is financing half of the project worth about €9.5bn.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.