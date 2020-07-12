US colleges and universities have work cut out when students return

New York — Harvard and Princeton universities will limit how many students can return to campus. Colby College will bring everyone back and test them twice a week for Covid-19. At Rutgers University, most classes will be online.

Purdue University said last month it had purchased more than a mile of Plexiglas, then used the announcement as a fundraising pitch. Georgia’s public institutions, meanwhile, only moved to require masks on Monday.

With the start of school fast approaching, colleges and universities across the US are rushing to rejigger the higher-education experience for the coronavirus era. Many are seeking ways to reopen empty dorms and classrooms or shifting to a mix of in-person and virtual classes so they can both safely educate students and protect the schools’ financial health.

Back-to-school season will be tested by a fast-moving pandemic that is regularly setting records for new cases and has already halted or reversed other reopening plans. Even before classes resume, the consequences are coming into focus: at the University of Washington, an outbreak on Greek Row left at least 142 students with Covid-19.

The University of Texas at Austin said on Tuesday that a member of its custodial services team died of the virus — a reminder that schools have the safety of faculty and staff to worry about as well.

Schools’ range of plans showcases the lack of consensus despite their many shared challenges, including the feasibility of mass screening and the health risks posed by nightlife and athletics. Colleges are also under tremendous financial strain, and the additional costs of testing — on top of the need to ramp up cleaning and find ways to keep students distanced in classrooms and housing — adds to their concerns.

Academic leaders are “trying to weigh what’s best, health-wise, versus what will make sense for the economics of the university and the communities in which they’re located,” said Ronald Ehrenberg, an economist who also directs the Cornell Higher Education Research Institute. “And by the way, no-one knows what the right thing is to do.”

While a debate rages over the Trump administration’s guidance this week on returning elementary, middle and high-school students to empty classrooms, colleges have been left to their own devices.

Some institutions have decided that reopening campuses will require testing on a mass scale, despite the cost and logistical hurdles. Even that isn’t a panacea, though. It will have to be paired with measures like masks, social distancing, handwashing and contact tracing, scientists warn.

No parties

At Princeton, “testing and masking are essential pieces of that,” president Christopher Eisgruber said. The school is requiring everyone to cover their faces when indoors, except if they’re alone or in their living quarters, as well as testing all students regularly. Parties are banned.

If the school can “test regularly enough and accurately enough and quickly enough to know with a high degree of confidence what level of infection we have on the campus, that can help us get back to normal,” Eisgruber said.

For Colby, a small liberal arts college in Maine with a student body of about 2,000, its goal of testing each person twice a week will require about 85,000 tests in the autumn semester.

The University of California San Diego, on the other hand, has a campus population of about 65,000. It is looking to test at least 75% of anyone returning to campus every month, said Natasha Martin, an associate professor in the school’s division of infectious diseases and global public health. Should they be able to bring everyone back, that could mean more than 1,600 individuals each day.