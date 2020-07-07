World / Americas

Fed official says Covid spread threatens to undermine US recovery

Raphael Bostic says businesses and consumers are putting plans on hold amid rising infections in some states

07 July 2020 - 20:00 Steve Matthews
Flags fly over the US Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS
Flags fly over the US Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS

New York — Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president Raphael Bostic said the renewed spread of Covid-19 may be threatening the pace of the US recovery, as businesses and consumers put plans on hold.

“People are getting nervous again,” Bostic said on Tuesday during a virtual discussion hosted by the Tennessee Business Roundtable. “Business leaders are getting worried. Consumers are getting worried. There is a real sense that this might go on longer than we had hoped and we had expected and we had planned for.”

While recent US economic data has been better than expected, including the addition of 4.8-million jobs in June, Bostic said he was worried that more employment losses would become permanent rather than temporary if the economy fails to gather strength as hoped.

The labor department’s household survey showed more than 2.8-million Americans permanently lost their jobs in June, a 588,000 increase from a month earlier that was the biggest since the start of 2009.

Confidence in the economy seems to be retreating among Americans, Bostic said.

“That worry, that lack of confidence, is a critical thing that we all need to be mindful of, that I definitely need to be mindful of, as so much of the US economy is based on confidence,” he said.

Increasing cases of the virus have prompted some states to curtail or reverse some of their reopening plans, and Florida and Georgia — both in the Atlanta Fed district — have been among the states seeing big increases in cases, along with Arizona, Texas and California.

“The spikes in positive tests suggest that the virus is spreading faster in some places, not slower,” Bostic said. “That might suggest we might need to do better and do more in terms of following and respecting our social distance requests and do things like wear masks.”

Bostic, who doesn’t vote on monetary policy in 2020, said the Fed stands ready to continue to provide support for the economy, adding the central bank is in no hurry to shut down any of its emergency lending facilities whose usage could go up if the economic slump were to continue for a prolonged period.

Bloomberg

Trump divides nation in Independence Day speech

US president promises to defeat the radical left and downplays coronavirus
World
2 days ago

Florida Covid-19 cases surge as Trump hails economic recovery

The US state reports 169,106 cumulative Covid-19 cases and 3,617 deaths
World
4 days ago

Fed weighs providing greater clarity on rates to calm investors

Minutes show the US economy is expected to need support 'for some time'
World
5 days ago

Fed caps bank dividends and bans share buybacks

Bank dividends in question after review of virus lockdown effects on the US economy and financial system uncovers potential risks
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Portugal grabs assets of Isabel Dos Santos
World
2.
Banks abandon London as mass job cuts loom
World / Europe
3.
Unflattering book by Trump’s niece to be released ...
World / Americas
4.
Kenyan schools will only reopen in January 2021
World / Africa
5.
Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
World / Americas

Related Articles

Rising Covid-19 cases put damper on US celebrations

World / Americas

US Supreme Court rules ‘faithless electors’ must follow state law

World / Americas

Defection of white seniors is a troubling sign for Trump

World

Fauci warns US without changes virus cases could top 100,000 a day

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.