Florida Covid-19 cases surge as Trump hails economic recovery
The US state reports 169,106 cumulative Covid-19 cases and 3,617 deaths
Miami — Florida’s Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations jumped by the most on record and deaths climbed the most in a month on Thursday, a sign that the state’s outbreak is growing unabated and is leading to more serious clinical consequences.
Florida reported 169,106 cumulative Covid-19 cases Thursday, up 6.4%, from a day earlier, compared with an average 5.6% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,617, an increase of 67, the most in a month, according to the release, which includes data through Wednesday.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly ruled out the need to reimpose a lockdown, but hospitals and local officials are taking note of the trend in cases. He has attributed the rise in cases in part to a more “robust” testing programme, and new cases were among young people who are asymptomatic.
US Vice-President Mike Pence said on Thursday he fully supported the Florida governor and US President Donald Trump celebrated a report showing the economy created more jobs in June as restaurants, bars and retail businesses resumed operations. “Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back,” Trump said, while touting his administration's efforts to beat back the virus as “a historic thing”.
Miami-Dade county mayor Carlos Gimenez said on Wednesday that he would start requiring masks in all public spaces, while neighbouring Broward county also expanded its mask order and added restrictions on restaurants.
The US has reported more than 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, nearly a quarter of the global total.
Jackson Health System, which operates one of Florida’s biggest hospitals, said it will limit inpatient surgeries and procedures to emergency and urgent cases starting on Monday.
Cumulative hospitalisations rose by 325, or 2.2%, to 15,150. The daily change was the highest in Bloomberg’s data dating back to mid-March.
Reopening economy
Florida started reopening its economy on May 4, and the uptick in cases was foreseeable based on “premature relaxation” of restrictions and rising movement among the population, said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. But the actual scope of the increase has been surprising, he said.
“Florida has a serious problem at hand,” said Mokdad, adding that more deaths are coming even if necessary policy measures are enacted now.
Mokdad, who noted that cases are mounting in other Sun Belt states, said the US should have a blanket mask rule. He also said policymakers should prepare the public for a possible limited-duration lockdown to curb the spread, while giving businesses some certainty as to how long they would be closed.
In Florida, the median age of cases increased to 37 from 36 a day earlier. But new infections are no longer just a youthful phenomenon: The more vulnerable 75-and-over group has had more than 2,400 new cases in the past week alone. Cumulative cases in that group rose by 23% in the period.
For much of the recent surge, DeSantis has argued that the state would be OK as long as it shielded the most vulnerable from the virus. But it is increasingly clear that the state was not able to.
In long-term care centres, including nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, cases have set records in each of the past two reports. The state has drastically expanded testing at long-term care facilities in previous months. But the uptick in the numbers is recent, and it was not immediately clear how much testing was a factor.
The Florida department of health did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Overall testing is vastly more widespread than it was in March, but the new positivity rate — which measures the proportion of people testing positive for the first time compared to the day’s overall testing — has been on the rise as well.
Bloomberg, Reuters