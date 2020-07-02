Florida Covid-19 cases surge as Trump hails economic recovery

Miami — Florida’s Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations jumped by the most on record and deaths climbed the most in a month on Thursday, a sign that the state’s outbreak is growing unabated and is leading to more serious clinical consequences.

Florida reported 169,106 cumulative Covid-19 cases Thursday, up 6.4%, from a day earlier, compared with an average 5.6% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,617, an increase of 67, the most in a month, according to the release, which includes data through Wednesday.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly ruled out the need to reimpose a lockdown, but hospitals and local officials are taking note of the trend in cases. He has attributed the rise in cases in part to a more “robust” testing programme, and new cases were among young people who are asymptomatic.

US Vice-President Mike Pence said on Thursday he fully supported the Florida governor and US President Donald Trump celebrated a report showing the economy created more jobs in June as restaurants, bars and retail businesses resumed operations. “Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back,” Trump said, while touting his administration's efforts to beat back the virus as “a historic thing”.

Miami-Dade county mayor Carlos Gimenez said on Wednesday that he would start requiring masks in all public spaces, while neighbouring Broward county also expanded its mask order and added restrictions on restaurants.

The US has reported more than 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, nearly a quarter of the global total.