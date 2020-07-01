As USMCA trade pact takes effect, region battles pandemic

Washington — The USMCA trade agreement has been hailed as the start of a new era in North American commerce. Unfortunately, it officially launched in the middle of a pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement binds nearly half a billion consumers in a single market that comprises about 27% of global GDP, in a region where trade hit $1.2-trillion in 2019.

But that was before Covid-19. Now the borders between the countries are partially closed, and the IMF is forecasting severe drops in all three North American economies in 2020.

USMCA replaces the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and was negotiated after attacks by US President Donald Trump, who said it destroyed American jobs and was unfair.

“Today marks the beginning of a new and better chapter for trade between the US, Mexico and Canada — just as President Trump promised he would deliver for the American people,” US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

“The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrates that now, more than ever, the US must stop the outsourcing of jobs and increase our manufacturing capacity and investment here at home.”

New rules

Trump threatened to rip up NAFTA and pushed Canada and Mexico to come to the bargaining table. After marathon talks, the three parties signed the initial version of the new trade agreement in November 2018.

Mexico ratified it in December 2019, and Trump signed the pact into law in January after amendments demanded by Democratic legislators. Canada's parliament adopted it in March.

The USMCA changes rules on vehicle manufacturing to boost US jobs, including requiring that close to half of North American vehicle production come from higher paid workers, as well as imposing tougher labour provisions that obliged Mexico to reforms its laws.

It remains to be seen if the measures will achieve Trump's goal of creating more American jobs: some Japanese firms have opted to raise wages in Mexico by as much as three times rather than move production to US factories, according to reports.

The Washington-based National Foreign Trade Council said on Wednesday the agreement would hopefully end “a long three years of uncertainty for countless US businesses”, but its success will depend on how it's implemented.

While experts worry the rule changes will raise costs for vehicle makers and prices for car-buying consumers, the USMCA also updates rules on e-commerce, intellectual property protections and dispute settlement for investors, improving on NAFTA.

“We think now's the time to be thinking about our competitiveness together, and our ability to innovate to ... preserve jobs that allow us to be globally competitive,” Canada's chief trade commissioner Ailish Campbell said in a videoconference on Tuesday organised by the Wilson Center in Washington.

Turbulence ahead

But first the countries will have to get through 2020, when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the US economy will shrink by 8%, Canada by 8.4% and Mexico by 10.5%.

US borders are closed to non-essential travel until July 21 due to the pandemic, though cross-border trade is exempted.