Fauci warns US without changes virus cases could top 100,000 a day

Washington — New cases of Covid-19 in the US could rise to 100,000 a day if behaviours do not change, infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci told a senate panel on Tuesday.

Several southern and western states are seeing surging new case numbers, prompting some to put reopening plans on hold.

“The numbers speak for themselves. I’m very concerned. I’m not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. “Clearly we are not in total control right now.”

Fauci said he would not be surprised to see new cases rise by 100,000 a day if recent surges do not turn around, up from about 40,000 a day. As for the number of deaths, “it is going to be very disturbing, I guarantee you that”, he said.

Fauci and other witnesses cited indoor gatherings as a major cause of recent spikes, singling out bars in particular. On Monday, Arizona paused operations at bars, gyms and movie theatres. Florida and Texas took steps to rein in bars on Friday, with Florida banning consumption of alcohol in bars and Texas closing them altogether.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said this week the spread of infections had taken a "swift and very dangerous turn".

"Over just the past few weeks, the daily number of cases have gone from an average of about 2,000, to more than 5,000," Abbott said. The state was expanding its ICU capacity in hospitals as beds filled up.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, former hotspots earlier in the pandemic, added 16 states to their self-quarantine orders for visitors.

Rising hospitalisations

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that in addition to the rise in new cases, hospitalisations were up in 12 states. The US has recorded more than 2.6-million Covid-19 cases in total, with more than 126,000 deaths from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Redfield and Fauci appeared before the senate health committee for a hearing on reopening US businesses and returning students to school. Fauci said schools may need to consider online classes or staggered schedules to safely bring students back. The CDC will issue guidance for schools on Tuesday.