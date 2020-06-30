World / Americas

Fauci warns US without changes virus cases could top 100,000 a day

The US health director's comments come as Arizona and Florida clamp down on bars and Texas expands hospital ICU capacity amid a surge of infections

30 June 2020 - 20:00 Anna Edney
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at a sentate hearing in Washington, DC, the US, Tuesday, June 30 2020. Picture: AL DRAGO/BLOOMBERG
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at a sentate hearing in Washington, DC, the US, Tuesday, June 30 2020. Picture: AL DRAGO/BLOOMBERG

Washington — New cases of Covid-19 in the US could rise to 100,000 a day if behaviours do not change, infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci told a senate panel on Tuesday.

Several southern and western states are seeing surging new case numbers, prompting some to put reopening plans on hold.

“The numbers speak for themselves. I’m very concerned. I’m not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. “Clearly we are not in total control right now.”

Fauci said he would not be surprised to see new cases rise by 100,000 a day if recent surges do not turn around, up from about 40,000 a day. As for the number of deaths, “it is going to be very disturbing, I guarantee you that”, he said.

Fauci and other witnesses cited indoor gatherings as a major cause of recent spikes, singling out bars in particular. On Monday, Arizona paused operations at bars, gyms and movie theatres. Florida and Texas took steps to rein in bars on Friday, with Florida banning consumption of alcohol in bars and Texas closing them altogether.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said this week the spread of infections had taken a "swift and very dangerous turn".

"Over just the past few weeks, the daily number of cases have gone from an average of about 2,000, to more than 5,000,"  Abbott said.  The state was expanding its ICU capacity in hospitals as beds filled up. 

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, former hotspots earlier in the pandemic, added 16 states to their self-quarantine orders for visitors.

Rising hospitalisations

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that in addition to the rise in new cases, hospitalisations were up in 12 states. The US has recorded more than 2.6-million Covid-19 cases in total, with more than 126,000 deaths from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Redfield and Fauci appeared before the senate health committee for a hearing on reopening US businesses and returning students to school. Fauci said schools may need to consider online classes or staggered schedules to safely bring students back. The CDC will issue guidance for schools on Tuesday.

Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, chair of the committee, opened the hearing with comments on wearing masks, saying the issue should not be as politicised as it is  become and that he had asked President Donald Trump to wear a mask to set an example. Vice-President Mike Pence appeared in Texas over the weekend in a mask and spoke about the value of covering your face in protecting against the virus.

Fauci told the panel, “I think we need to emphasise the responsibility we have as individuals and as part of a societal effort to end the epidemic and we all have to play a part in that.”

Vaccine guidelines

Several drugmakers are racing to complete clinical trials of vaccine candidates, with some expecting to wrap up in months studies that under previous circumstances have tended to take years. The Food and Drug Administration laid out standards for approving an inoculation, saying any candidate would have to be at least 50% more effective than a placebo.

Fauci said that he’s “aspirationally hopeful” that a vaccine for Covid-19 will be ready in early 2021, though he cautioned that there’s no guarantee that a safe vaccine will be developed.

Some health experts have expressed worry that FDA will rush to approve a vaccine before enough is known about safety or efficacy but the agency sought to allay those fears with the guidance. 

Bloomberg

Global Covid-19 deaths near 500,000 as new infections surge

Cases top 10-million, with a total of 1-million new infections  recorded in only six days
World
1 day ago

MIAMI HERALD: Florida governor must take blame for soaring virus cases

Ron DeSantis has blamed Hispanic farmworkers and low-income residents for state’s coronavirus cases
Opinion
2 days ago

Doctors, never more necessary than now, are facing a financial crunch

Private doctors are not earning enough to make ends meet since Covid-19 has led to a reduction in regular patient numbers
Features
1 day ago

Why it’s crucial to shield the elderly from coronavirus infection in Africa

The centralised distribution of social grants in SA exacerbates the threats to the elderly in rural areas
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
New swine flu with pandemic potential discovered ...
World / Asia
2.
Angola’s Isabel dos Santos says ‘justice denied’ ...
World / Africa
3.
UK economy shrinks by most in 40 years
World / Europe
4.
Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over ...
World / Middle East
5.
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange suspends trading on Monday
World / Africa

Related Articles

Defection of white seniors is a troubling sign for Trump

World

First Covid vaccines could just soften the blow, not prevent it

World

TIM HARFORD: The risk of harm and the greater good

Opinion / Columnists

Start planning for vaccine development and distribution, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

SA’s Shabir Madhi to lead first Covid-19 vaccine trial in Africa

National / Health

NICOLE FRITZ: Deborah Birx in a bind over Donald Trump’s coronavirus chaos

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.