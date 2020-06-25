Brazil’s central bank slashes 2020 economic forecast

Brasilia — Brazil's central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic forecast to -6.4% from zero due to the Covid-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of the year remains unusually high.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank repeated its view from last week's policy meeting, when it cut interest rates by 75 basis points to a record low of 2.25%, that room for further policy stimulus was small.

The central bank said its dramatic downward revision was largely due to the spread and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, which now has the world's second highest number of confirmed cases and deaths behind the US.

The economy is expected to recover in the second half of the year, but only gradually.

"Daily and weekly data suggest that activity reached its lowest level in April, with only a partial recovery in May and June," the central bank said.

"The level of uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery throughout the second half of this year remains higher than normal," it added.