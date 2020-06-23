Brazilian judge orders Jair Bolsonaro to wear mask in pubic

Brasília — A federal judge in Brazil ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public, after the far-right leader repeatedly flouted the coronavirus containment measures in place in Brasilia.

Judge Renato Borelli ordered Bolsonaro, who has famously compared the new coronavirus to a “little flu”, to stop ignoring the capital city's mask decree, or face a fine of 2,000 reals ($390).

“The president has a constitutional obligation to follow the laws in force in the country, as well as to promote the general welfare of the people, which means taking the necessary measures to protect citizens' right to health,” the judge wrote in his ruling on Monday.

The decision also applies to Bolsonaro's cabinet and staff.