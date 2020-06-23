World / Americas

Brazilian judge orders Jair Bolsonaro to wear mask in pubic

Judge says the president has a constitutional obligation to follow the country's laws

23 June 2020 - 22:34 afp.com
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES
Brasília — A federal judge in Brazil ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public, after the far-right leader repeatedly flouted the coronavirus containment measures in place in Brasilia.

Judge Renato Borelli ordered Bolsonaro, who has famously compared the new coronavirus to a “little flu”, to stop ignoring the capital city's mask decree, or face a fine of 2,000 reals ($390).

“The president has a constitutional obligation to follow the laws in force in the country, as well as to promote the general welfare of the people, which means taking the necessary measures to protect citizens' right to health,” the judge wrote in his ruling on Monday.

The decision also applies to Bolsonaro's cabinet and staff.

The case was brought by a lawyer who said the president should be held to account for his “irresponsible behaviour.”

Masks have been mandatory in public in Brasilia since April to curb the spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro regularly breaks the social distancing measures in place in the capital, giving handshakes and hugs at rallies, and going out for meals, generally without a mask.

His former education minister Abraham Weintraub was fined 2,000 reals last week for attending a pro-Bolsonaro rally in Brasilia without a mask.

Brazil has the second-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world, after the US, at more than 51,000.

AFP

SA’s Shabir Madhi to lead first Covid-19 vaccine trial in Africa

The more involved SA is in vaccine development, the closer it will be to the ‘front of queue’ when a vaccine is developed, according to one professor
National
10 hours ago

Coronavirus reproduction rate jumps in Germany

More than 1,300 people working at an abattoir test positive for Covid-19
World
1 day ago

WHO warns lack of global leadership hampers fight against pandemic

Politicisation of Covid-19 has made it worse, world’s leading public health body says
World
1 day ago

AfCFTA will push on even if virus second-wave hits, says Wamkele Mene

AfCFTA secretariat will develop necessary public-health protocols to implement the deal and revive economic growth in Africa
World
2 hours ago

