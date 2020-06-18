Aide to president’s son arrested as tensions run high in Brazil

Brasília — A police investigation closed in on Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s family with the arrest of a former aide to one of his sons, fueling political tensions that are already running high in Latin America’s largest economy.

Police are probing Fabrício Queiroz’s participation in an alleged corruption scheme involving the appropriation of salaries from employees of Flávio Bolsonaro’s office while he was a lawmaker in the Rio de Janeiro state legislature for more than a decade.

The investigation has been confirmed by public prosecutors and its contents have been published in a series of reports by the local media.

His arrest adds pressure to a government facing encroaching criminal probes on multiple fronts. It comes a day after the majority of Brazil’s supreme court voted to move forward with a sprawling investigation into fake news that’s ensnared some of Bolsonaro’s allies. The president also faces a separate probe into allegations made by his former justice minister that he tried to interfere in the federal police.