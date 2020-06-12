Airbnb settles legal challenge over host data with New York City

New York — Airbnb has resolved a legal dispute with New York City over an ordinance requiring the home-sharing company to turn over data on hosts, jeopardising thousands of listings in one of its biggest domestic markets.

The San Francisco-based start-up sued the city in 2018, along with Expedia Group’s HomeAway, saying the legislation would violate privacy laws and allow the city to figure out which listings violated New York’s regulations that ban entire apartments from being rented for fewer than 30 days without a tenant present.

That would limit legal short-term rentals to one- and two-family homes or spare bedrooms.

Bloomberg