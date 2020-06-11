World / Americas

Top US general says joining Trump at Washington protest site was a mistake

'My presence … created a perception of military involvement in domestic politics'

11 June 2020 - 20:45 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump walks with US attorney-general William Barr (left) and chair of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley (right) and others from the White House at St John's church in Washington after the area was cleared of protesters, June 1 2020. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP
US President Donald Trump walks with US attorney-general William Barr (left) and chair of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley (right) and others from the White House at St John's church in Washington after the area was cleared of protesters, June 1 2020. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Washington — America's top general said Thursday he was wrong to appear with President Donald Trump in a photo-op near the White House last week, staged after the area was forcefully cleared of antiracism protesters.

“I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of military involvement in domestic politics,” Gen Mark Milley, the chair of the joint chiefs of staff, said of the controversial June 1 incident.

Milley's comments appeared likely to further strain the fraught relations between US military leaders and the White House.

Relations have frayed over Trump's move to involve the Pentagon in efforts to quell protests and looting around the country following the death of African American George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Battle uniform

Milley and secretary of defence Mark Esper were both criticised for participating in what was widely seen as a political show by Trump, who walked with officials from the White House to pose in front of St John's church, holding up a bible.

Minutes earlier, hundreds of peaceful protesters were forced from Lafayette Park between the White House and the church by police and national guard troops.

Milley's presence was particularly criticised as he was wearing his camouflage battle uniform.

Normally military officials wear their formal dress uniform when holding meetings in the White House, and for many it implied Milley's support for Trump's stated desire to deploy active duty US troops against protesters.

In a pre-recorded video message, Milley told new graduates of the National Defense University that pictures of him and Esper walking with Trump “sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society”.

Trump had summoned Milley and Esper to the White House to discuss the extraordinary measure of using active military troops in addition to national guards to confront protesters.

Pentagon officials have said both had little time to prepare for the meeting, which caught Milley in his battle uniform and Esper as they were headed to a separate meeting.

Nor did they know ahead of time that national guard troops were going to clear the park using chemical munitions to force the protesters out, Pentagon officials said.

Several former holders of Milley's position blasted him and Esper for accompanying Trump and allowing the military to be politicised.

“I am deeply worried that as they execute their orders, the members of our military will be co-opted for political purposes,” said former Joint Chiefs chairman admiral Mike Mullen.

Freedom to protest

Two days later Esper announced that he would not support Trump's desire to invoke the rarely used Insurrection Act to call up active troops to deal with the protests.

That, according to media reports, infuriated Trump who had to be convinced by White House advisers and senior legislators not to fire Esper.

In his speech on Thursday, Milley stressed that US citizens have the constitutional right to protest peacefully.

“We should all be proud that the vast majority of protests have been peaceful. Peaceful protests mean that American freedom is working,” he said.

“We in the military will continue to protect the rights and freedoms of all American people,” he said.

AFP

