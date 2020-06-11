World / Americas

One of four police officers charged over Floyd death released on bail

11 June 2020 - 08:33 Sabahatjahan Contractor and Rich McKay
Police officers guard Florissant mayor Tim Lowery’s house during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, US, on June 10 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LAWRENCE BRYANT
Police officers guard Florissant mayor Tim Lowery’s house during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, US, on June 10 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LAWRENCE BRYANT

Bengaluru/Atlanta — One of the four white former Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday.

Former officer Thomas Lane, who had been held on $750,000 bail, was freed from Hennepin County jail, sheriff’s office records showed.

He was one of the three police officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25.

A fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, was videotaped pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck as the black man gasped "I can’t breathe" and called for his mother before he died. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis police department.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, did not immediately return telephone phone calls to Reuters on Wednesday night but Gray has told media that his client tried to help Floyd.

Gray told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune there was an online fundraiser for Lane on social media, soliciting PayPal contributions. The site has since been taken down.

Protests flared for a 16th day on Wednesday, with many activists calling for a ban on choke holds and other methods of restraint used by police.

Police have also been criticised for heavy-handed tactics against protesters in various places. Indiscriminate use of tear gas and flash grenades, and many incidents of police hitting protesters with batons, have been recorded.

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, flooded city-centre streets late on Wednesday, blocking traffic. Media reported a crowd of more than 1,000 calling for the resignation of the mayor.

Protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, defaced a Confederate monument and a man was injured when the structure tumbled down, a reporter with Wavy News said on Twitter.

Chauvin remains in jail in lieu of $1.25m bail. The other officers, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, remain in jail in lieu of $750,000 bail and charges each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

In Minnesota, pleas are not entered in preliminary hearings.

Lane’s next hearing is scheduled for June 29, and his attorney is planning to file a motion to dismiss the charges, media reported. 

Reuters

George Floyd’s brother urges US Congress to support police reform

Philonise Floyd says in emotional appeal to House judiciary committee his brother did not deserve to die over $20
World
15 hours ago

Thousands pay tribute to George Floyd in his hometown

Pressure mounts for US police reform as Houston mourners pay respects to man killed by police
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
‘End of the Rhode, Cecil’: Oxford protests eye ...
World
2.
Federal Reserve sees no interest rate change ...
World / Americas
3.
Burundi’s brutal President Pierre Nkurunziza dies ...
World / Africa
4.
Deaths reported in DRC protest against market ...
World / Africa
5.
Sweden names chief suspect in 1986 killing of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Greg Glassman quits as CrossFit CEO after outcry over George Floyd tweets

Companies

Democrats unveil police reform bill after George Floyd protests

World / Americas

SINDI ZILWA: Why black business still can’t breathe

Opinion / On My Mind

FINANCIAL TIMES: Why boardrooms are still filled with white faces

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.