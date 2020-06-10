George Floyd’s brother urges US Congress to support police reform

“Please listen to the call I'm making to you now, to the call of our family and the calls ringing out in the streets across the world,” said Floyd. The US government should pass police reforms.

“Maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death will not be in vain.”

George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, when a white officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Video of the abuse went viral, and protests — some violent, most peaceful — erupted from coast to coast in some of the most serious US civil unrest in generations.

Killers 'will face justice'

The testimony came two days after congressional Democrats unveiled a package of sweeping reforms aimed at reducing systemic racism in US law enforcement.

The legislation seeks to end police brutality in part by making it easier to prosecute officers for abuse, requiring antiracism training and barring fired officers from working in police forces in other districts.

House judiciary committee chair Jerry Nadler said that while most police were decent and law-abiding, he acknowledged the need to address a “systemic problem” in law enforcement that requires a comprehensive solution.

“If there is one thing I have taken away from the tragic events of the last month, it is that the nation demands and deserves meaningful change,” Nadler said.

The panel's top Republican Jim Jordan joined in saying it was “time for a real discussion” about police treatment of African Americans, in the latest sign that Republicans also want to make changes to the system.

“It's as wrong as wrong can be,” Jordan told Philonise Floyd about George's death, “and your brother's killers will face justice”.

Legislators also heard from the sister of a protective services officer who was killed in May in Oakland, California in a shooting blamed on protesters.

“Every day the actions of a few are dividing us as a nation at a time when we should be coming together and uniting for the wellbeing of all people,” Angela Underwood Jacobs told the hearing.

“We will never solve generational, systemic injustice with looting, burning, destruction of property and killing in the name of justice,” said Jacobs, who extended her condolences to Floyd's brother.

She also described as “ridiculous” the calls by some Democrats to “defund the police”, an effort that has been attacked by President Donald Trump and Republicans as dangerous and misguided.

AFP